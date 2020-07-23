Jordan Poyer's Wife Rachel Bush Supports Kanye West Twitter Rant, Asks Kim To Be Good Wife

A few days ago, Kanye West went on a since-deleted rant on his Twitter account, where he called out his wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner for "locking him up" with a doctor. His tweets received mixed comments on Twitter as people tried to decipher the meaning behind 43-year-old rapper's vague tweets. Following his tweets, Buffalo Bills' safety Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush tweeted in support on Kanye West, calling out Kim Kardashian for not supporting her husband.

Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush supports Kanye West after series of bizarre tweets

Kanye West's tweets ranged from blaming Kim Kardashian to try and lock him up, to her making a statement without his approval. Rachel Bush's since-deleted tweets spoke about Kanye needing his wife and his children, someone who will listen to him, speak and understand his problems. In another tweet, Bush questioned people's definition of 'crazy', and asked society to rethink their opinion about people who speak the truth. She believes that Kim needs to be a 'good wife' to Kanye West, who 'clearly' needs his loved ones.

Jordan Poyer's wife's deleted tweets about Kanye West's emotional tweets

A GOOD wife would be there for her husband. Understand and listen. Not be in one location while he is in another..clearly needing his family. The man does not need doctors. He is not crazy. He needs someone to listen. He needs his children.

“What is your definition of crazy? Society and the media seem to think the definition is “a truth teller”.

Kanye West's deleted tweets on Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner

I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch ... come and get me.

Kim on Kanye West's series of tweets

Kim Kardashian spoke up on her husband's controversial tweets on her Instagram, where she posted a series of stories on Instagram about his mental health and how it has affected their life in the past. She asked people to understand his state and said she is very protective about their right to privacy when it comes to his health. She explained the "pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder." She ended her statement by asking the media and fans to give them 'compassion and empathy' which they to get through the situation.

