Did Jon Jones Vacate The Belt? UFC President Dana White Addresses The Issue

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stunned the world last week after he claimed he is going to vacate his title, following a feud with UFC President Dana White. According to reports, Jon Jones demanded a huge sum to face Francis Ngannou in the heavyweight division, a sum UFC was unwilling to cough up. Dana White publicly said that Jon Jones demanded an “absurd amount of money” which the UFC President claimed to be around $15 million-$30 million. Dana White also revealed that UFC is not going to pay that amount to Jon Jones for a single fight. Initially, it seemed to be a minor feud until Jon Jones took to Twitter and surprisingly revealed that he was going to vacate his title.

Bones out, when you see me in the streets just call me JJ 🤙🏾 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

Jon Jones took to Twitter and posted a couple of messages hinting at his exit from the promotion. While most UFC fans were dealt a shock, Dana White has not yet addressed Jones' declaration. Since then, UFC fans have been constantly asking 'Did Jon Jones vacate belt'. Earlier this week, the UFC President gave an update on whether Jon Jones is actually vacating his light heavyweight strap.

Did Jon Jones vacate belt? UFC President Dana White has an update

The answer to 'Did Jon Jones vacate belt' is yet to be determined but Dana White addressed the issue this week. On Wednesday, UFC President Dana White appeared on an episode of Eddie Hearn and Tony Bellew’s podcast “Hearn & Bellew: Talk the Talk”. On the podcast, Dana White revealed that he does not believe Jon Jones is going to vacate his light heavyweight strap. According to Dana White, Jon Jones is a partner of UFC and he is planning to “figure it out”.

Dana White further stated that he and Jon Jones do not agree on “something” right now, but Jon Jones is a partner in the business. “We’re having a disagreement, but Jon Jones is a partner in this business. Conor McGregor is a partner in this business. The list goes on and on. When you get to that level, when you become a star or a world champion like these guys are, they’re a partner,” said the UFC President.

Dana White also revealed that from Georges St-Pierre to Chuck Liddell, and Anderson Silva to Ronda Rousey, everyone has brought something to the UFC table and that is how they (UFC) make money. Although Jon Jones hinted at vacating his title, he is yet to say it in so many words. Meanwhile, the UFC President appears to be confident about Jon Jones staying in the UFC.

