After Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal Slams UFC Officials For Failing To Set Up A Fight For Him

Jon Jones’s recent feud with UFC officials took a new turn as BMF Jorge Masvidal turned up to accuse UFC authorities of failing to materialise his next fight. Jorge Masvidal and Jon Jones are two of the biggest superstars in the promotion, and it appears that both men are unhappy with UFC at this point. While Jon Jones has already threatened to surrender his UFC title if not paid the right amount, BMF Jorge Masvidal took to Twitter and lashed out at UFC officials for failing to fix his next opponent. Though Jorge Masvidal was linked with various fighters since the past few weeks, nothing has been confirmed yet and this has seemingly vexed Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal fight: After Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal slams UFC officials

Jorge Masvidal took to Twitter and claimed that it should not be this hard to get a deal done. Though Jorge Masvidal did not take any names, he appeared to be unhappy with the current situation. Since facing Nate Diaz for the BMF title, Jorge Masvidal has been without a potential opponent and is yet to announce his upcoming fight. Meanwhile, UFC has not declared anything from their side, in what has frustrated BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal had a spectacular 2019 as he went on to pick up three big knockout victories including one in the BMF fight against Nate Diaz. Although Jorge Masvidal was a familiar name for hardcore MMA fans, he burst onto the scene last year by claiming wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz consecutively. While there was speculation about him getting a title shot against Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal took to Twitter and expressed an interest in facing Nate Diaz again.

As per reports, Jorge Masvidal was also offered a fight against Conor McGregor at Fight Island but UFC still did not finalise the ’Fight Island event’. Amid this rigmarole, Jorge Masvidal appears to be frustrated and vented on Twitter this week. With Jon Jones stoking the flames over the last few days, Dana White will now have one more fire to put out with Masvidal and, according to reports, Conor McGregor also losing patience. McGregor was earlier seen challenging a number of UFC stars to a fight as he searches for his next opponent. Dana White was quick to ask McGregor to take a back seat and see how things pan out.

Image courtesy: UFC and Jon Jones Instagram