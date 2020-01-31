Jorge Masvidal Has Formed A Mathematical Formula To Beat Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal knows that Conor McGregor is not going to take a fight against him in the near future. The BMF is okay with it. Additionally, Masvidal has already formed a mathematical formula to defeat Conor McGregor if they ever square-off inside the octagon. MMA is an unpredictable sport but Jorge Masvidal believes to have calculated Conor McGregor’s weakness from a mathematical point of view. He wants to exploit it inside the octagon.

Also Read | Jorge Masvidal Feels Conor McGregor Is Avoiding Him For THIS Reason

UFC: Jorge Masvidal has calculated a mathematical formula for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal have been hinting towards a potential fight for a long time now. However, the Irish superstar is far from signing the papers. In the meantime, Jorge Masvidal has revealed his plans about destroying Conor McGregor in The Rich Eisen Show.

Both Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal are eminent strikers. However, the BMF title holder feels that Conor’s fighting style has a lot of flaws. He can locate them easily. Jorge Masvidal said, “It’s just math to me, man. When I see Conor (McGregor), I see a lot of holes from a technical standpoint. I see many math scenarios there. I see x’s and o’s. I see the square root of his face times my knuckles.”

Also Read | UFC: BMF Title Replica Is Now Available On Its Official Online Store

UFC: Will Conor McGregor take up the fight?

Conor McGregor has always accepted that he wants to face Jorge Masvidal next. The Irish has his eyes set on the BMF title. Conor McGregor believes that we were robbed off a classic at the main event of UFC 244. Without a doubt, Conor McGregor wants to get his hands on that belt.

Also Read | Nate Diaz Wants Conor McGregor To Apologise After 'weak Performance' At UFC 246

Also Read | What Did Conor McGregor Say To Donald Cerrone's Grandma After UFC 246 Victory: Watch

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Conor McGregor and UFC.com)