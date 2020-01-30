Nate Diaz Wants Conor McGregor To Apologise After 'weak Performance' At UFC 246

Conor McGregor’s stunning 40-second knockout victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 did not impress everyone. UFC commentator Stephen A. Smith and Nate Diaz are two people who criticised Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone for putting on a ‘weak show’ in one of the biggest welterweight clashes of all time.

Well, that did not go down well with either Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor as both of them have fired back at Smith. They've demanded an apology for their criticism of the UFC 246 main-event. However, Stephen A. Smith has not apologised yet and neither has Nate Diaz.

UFC: Nate Diaz wants Conor McGregor to apologise

Rogan and Conor should give Stephen Smith a apology he said what it was

The fight was over before it started

Get offfeachothers nuts — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 30, 2020

Nate Diaz criticised Conor McGregor after the Irish emerged victorious in his UFC comeback. He slammed Conor by calling his performance 'weak as f***.' Now, Nate Diaz feels that Conor McGregor and Joe Rogan should apologise to Stephen A.Smith. According to the Stockton Slugger, Stephen was right about Conor McGregor’s fight since the fight was over before it started.

UFC: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3?

At the post-fight press conference of UFC 246, Conor McGregor claimed that he is ready to run it back with Nate Diaz any time. “Number three, it’s right here,” that’s what Conor McGregor said. No wonder, a trilogy fight between Diaz and Conor will be massive and UFC fans would love to watch that. However, nothing has been finalised yet.

Weak as fuck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 19, 2020

