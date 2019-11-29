Jorge Masvidal Feels Conor McGregor Is "scared" Of Him; Comments On His UFC Return

Conor McGregor’s massive return is taking place on January 18 at UFC 246. He is going to fight Donald Cerrone in the welterweight division. The former two-division champion earlier said (in a press conference at Moscow) that he will be fighting the winner of BMF title in his UFC return. However, Conor McGregor has changed his plan and opted for ‘Cowboy’ over the ‘BMF’ Jorge Masvidal.

UFC news: Jorge Masvidal’s reaction

Jorge Masvidal has achieved a different kind of glory in 2019. He had three spectacular knockouts against Dareen Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz (BMF title fight) in 2019. After his recent victory, Conor McGregor expressed his urge to face Masvidal. Jorge Masvidal replied by saying that he will “f** up Conor McGregor” in a fight. Their beefing went ahead in social media but the matchup did not materialize. Jorge Masvidal has expressed his reaction to Conor McGregor’s UFC return but in a subtle way.

Put your money where your mouth is I’m the only 1 #1of1 #theresurrection https://t.co/G1bMXhUO4a — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 23, 2019

The BMF of UFC took to social media and liked fan posts that slammed Conor McGregor for running away from Jorge Masvidal. Jorge Masvidal is yet to give a proper response from his end but he liked the fan post which claimed: “He (Conor McGregor) doesn’t want anything to do with Masvidal”.

He doesn’t want anything to do with @GamebredFighter https://t.co/8riZGIYvmy — Bruce In Sales (@StugotzArmy790) November 28, 2019

Smart. He’d get wrecked. — Stefanie (@Stefanoooch) November 29, 2019

UFC news: What’s next for Jorge Masvidal?

Jorge Masvidal is currently out of opponents and he is expected to fight the winner of Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington after UFC 245. However, that did not stop him from taking digs at different fighters. After Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal went onto challenge superstar boxers like Canelo Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather. The 35-year-old claimed that he will break Canelo Alvarez’s face in a real fight. He further went on to challenge Floyd Mayweather.

