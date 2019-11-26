UFC: Nick Diaz Plots Revenge Against Jorge Masvidal In 2020, Begins Preparing Furiously

Nate Diaz faced the first TKO loss of his career against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 and became official the BMF of UFC. Well, it did not go well with Nick Diaz and he is planning to fight Masvidal in 2020 to avenge his younger brother’s loss. The Diaz brothers have been known in the UFC for their high endurance and immense boxing skills, which have terrified a lot of fighters. However, Nate Diaz could not surpass Jorge Masvidal in his last fight and now Nick Diaz has his eyes on the BMF.

Also Read- UFC: Jorge Masvidal Takes To Twitter, Challenging Conor McGregor For A 2020 Fight

UFC: Nick Diaz wants to fight Jorge Masvidal in 2020

The elder Diaz fought his last bout against the veteran Anderson Silva in 2015. Silva outclassed him in the fight but the results were cancelled off due to a failed drug test from both the contenders. Nick Diaz has been inactive in UFC since then. However, Nick Diaz’s manager recently said that the Californian superstar is determined to make a comeback in April or May of 2020 at AT&T Stadium in Texas and he is confident that it will break all UFC attendance records, which was previously set by the Canelo Alvarez vs Liam Smith fight in which 51,420 spectators had turned up.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Nick Diaz claimed that he hated when Jorge Masvidal talked about baptizing his younger brother inside the Octagon and since then he has been waiting to school the BMF. Jorge Masvidal enjoyed a great 2019 with three sensational knockout victories against Darren Till, Ben Askren (Then undefeated) and Nate Diaz ( for the BMF title) and he has shown his urge to face Nick Diaz at a mega-fight in 2020.

Also Read- UFC: Logan Paul Is Interested To Fight In UFC; Wants To Face Conor McGregor

UFC: Nick Diaz’s ex-coach’s take on the fight

Nick Diaz’s former coach Cesar Gracie believes that the former would beat Jorge Masvidal in a fight. Gracie has trained Nick Diaz for a long time and prepared him for some of the best fights of his career. It is also reported that Nick Diaz has already started his training for an expected return in 2020

I don’t know how he would do, he’d have to be in shape. But the Nick Diaz I’ve seen at his best or anywhere near it, he crushes guys like that. said Cesar Gracie in an interview with Ariel Helwani

Also Read- UFC: 3 Superstars Who Are Most Capable To Face Floyd Mayweather On His 2020 Return

Also Read- UFC: Nate Diaz Roasted By Former British Champion With Mike Tyson Reference Post UFC 244