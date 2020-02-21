UFC: BMF Jorge Masvidal Is Willing To Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov For Million Dollars

BMF Jorge Masvidal has once again made it to the headlines by claiming that he is ready to shift to the lightweight division for facing Khabib Numrmagomedov if UFC pays him the ‘right amount’. That said, Masvidal was calling out Conor McGregor for a long time. However, the Irish did not show much concern towards the BMF and now he has turned his attention towards Khabib for a big money fight.

UFC: Jorge Masvidal wants to face Khabib Nurmagomedov at 155 lbs

During his conversation with Mark Hunt and Tyson Pedro at HalfCast podcast, Jorge Masvidal was asked about his potential matchup against Khabib Nurmagomedov and the BMF said, “Yeah, if the UFC gives us an offer that I couldn’t refuse”. However, Masvidal believes that cutting weights at this stage will be horrendous for him. He has been a welterweight for a long time and 170 he believes to have five per cent body fat with 18 or 19 pounds of water at this stage.

Well, if the bout actually needs to get materialised Jorge Masvidal has to make the first call. Khabib will be defending his lightweight title at the main event of UFC 249 against Tony Ferguson and he is considering retirement in the near future. Thus, the lightweight champion of UFC might not want to make a move towards the welterweight division and risk his undefeated legacy. On the other hand, Jorge Masvidal is rumoured to square-off against Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title at UFC 250.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is yet to give his response over Jorge Masvidal's potential callout. Both men possess different abilities and skills. Khabib is a terrific grappler while Jorge Masvidal is one of the best strikers in modern-day MMA. Thus a battle between them definitely looks good, at least on the papers.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)