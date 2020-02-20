Conor McGregor Has Found A New Challenger Ahead Of Potential Khabib Nurmagomedov Rematch

Conor McGregor shocked the entire world in his massive return at UFC 246. He went on to knock out Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone within 40 seconds of the very first round at the main event of UFC 246. The Irish superstar then expressed his interest over the lightweight strap. It is no secret that he wants to run it back with Khabib Nurmagomedov in the near future. While the entire MMA community is expecting to see ‘Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov 2’, the Notorious One has got a new challenge for his upcoming fight. It is none other than Dustin Poirier.

UFC: Conor McGregor has got a new challenger ahead of potential Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch

Dustin Poirier was one of the early victims of Conor McGregor’s glittery MMA career. However, things have changed drastically since Poirier’s move to the lightweight division. The American Top Team fighter has dominated almost everyone in the unit before facing a crushing defeat against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

Still, Dustin Poirier believes that he can outclass Khabib in a rematch. For that, he is eyeing a re-match against his former rival Conor McGregor. According to Dustin Poirier, he wants to fight Conor McGregor at 155 lbs to earn a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov. In a Twitter Q&A, an MMA fan proposed the idea to Poirier and the American gave it a green signal.

UFC Throwback: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier faced each other in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 (2014). The fight, that was expected to be a long-lasting battle, ended in the very first round. Conor McGregor successfully planted a left hand over Poirier in the initial moments. He sealed the victory by following it up with deadly hammer fists.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)