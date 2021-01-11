Jorge Masvidal Slammed By Fans After Threatening To Leave Twitter Over Donald Trump Ban

It looks like UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is not happy with Twitter banning Donald Trump. The social media platform banned the US president on Friday, stating that he could incite “further violence” after many Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building and started a riot, which resulted in five deaths. The riot took place on January 6 as the Congress was in the middle of discussing the Electoral College votes.

While his supporters were attacking police officers, Donald Trump was posting some inflammatory tweets, resulting in his ban. Jorge Masvidal, on the other hand, stayed quiet at that point, but after Trump was permanently banned from Twitter, he took to the social media platform and slammed Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey. “Not too many places I ain’t been kicked out of and since all the cool kids have been kicked off Twitter…. Reversed hand with middle finger extended at Jack Dorsey. Follow the leader. Ala din my way out of here #supernecessary,” he tweeted.

Masvidal Twitter: Jorge Masvidal gets criticised by fans

Within a few hours, Masvidal’s tweet went viral as it was retweeted more than 500 times in a day. Many slammed The Gamebred for supporting a “monster,” while others asked him to “open your eyes”. Some even claimed that by supporting Donald Trump, Jorge Masvidal is “destroying his brand” little by little.

That only hurts your brand, but I guess no one ever said you were smart. — Matthew Montoya (@Seanmon5280) January 9, 2021

Bro Jorge has to be top 3 dumbest athletes alive. Got a participant trophy for a belt and hasn’t had a brain cell since https://t.co/qk4oe3LMUi — Steve Medina (@SBSteve50) January 9, 2021

Just like a sheep — Mike Robinson (@newmike79) January 9, 2021

Not Jorge Masvidal!! Oh no twitter going to hell now. This app will never recover. pic.twitter.com/mGePyipgsw — Ish Martin (@StickyIshuation) January 9, 2021

Imagine getting this worked up about the flapping fortunes of a bankrupt reality TV star. LOL. — mark mceahern (@m5rk) January 9, 2021

US Capitol breach: Why Jorge Masvidal supports Donald Trump?

In July, Masvidal sat down with Dan Le Batard, where he explained why he supports Donald Trump. While he claimed that the government is yet to make some changes to the policies, he feels that Trump is doing a lot for the minorities, including African-Americans and Latinos. “I see him doing more right in the sense of freedom and for my Latin people than a lot of other motherf****rs. And for the Black community, also the lowest Black unemployment rates. That’s huge, man. That’s huge. People are forgetting about that,” he added.

What’s next for Jorge Masvidal?

In his last outing, The Gamebred was defeated by welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Since then, he’s been rumoured to fight fellow Donald Trump supporter Colby Covington, who’s currently ranked no. 1 in the rankings. Dana White has also shown interest in booking the fight, hinting that Masvidal vs Covington could happen later this year.

Image Source: UFC/ YouTube, Donald Trump/ Instagram