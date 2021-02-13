UFC 258 Weigh-in Results: Kamaru Usman Vs Gilbert Burns Official, But One Bout Scrapped

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and his opponent Gilbert Burns successfully made weight at UFC 258’s official weigh-ins, which took place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Friday. The former teammates weighed in at 170lb on the dot, making the championship bout official. Both the fighters will enter the octagon on Sunday, looking to make history. While Kamaru Usman would break Georges St-Pierre’s record of the longest winning streak in UFC welterweight history with a win, Gilbert Burns would become the first-ever Brazilian welterweight champion in UFC history if he gets his hands on the title.

There was a minor hiccup on the scale as Usman initially weighed in at 170.5 pounds, half-pound over the limit. However, he was wearing a sponsored mask on his first attempt and after removing that as well his socks, Kamaru Usman made the championship weight without any issues. Apart from Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, all fighters competing at the PPV successfully made weight, including the co-main eventers Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso.

UFC 258 weigh-in: Bobby Green vs Jim Miller cancelled

Bobby Green, who had also made the weight cut was forced to withdraw from the event after he collapsed backstage following the official UFC 258 weigh-in. Bobby Green was set to fight fellow lightweight veteran Jim Miller in the main card, but the bout was scrapped after the incident. “Jim Miller vs Bobby Green is OFF. The fight has been pulled from UFC 258. Brian Kelleher vs Ricky Simon moves to the main card per UFC officials,” confirmed MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin.

UFC 258 live stream: Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert live stream in India

UFC 258 will be streamed on Sunday, February 14, 2021, in India. The prelims of UFC 258 will begin at 6:30 AM, while the main card will begin at 8:30 AM. Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass and Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and the SonyLIV app (online). UFC 258 can also be streamed via Airtel TV and Jio TV.

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert live stream: Complete fight card

UFC 258 schedule: Main Card

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman (c) vs Gilbert Burns

Women's Flyweight: Maycee Barber vs Alexa Grasso

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs Ian Heinisch

Featherweight: Ricky Simon vs Brian Kelleher

Middleweight: Maki Pitolo vs Julian Marquez

UFC 258 schedule: Prelims

Middleweight: Rodolfo Viera vs Anthony Hernandez

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs Dhiego Lima

Women's Strawweight: Polyana Viana vs Mallory Martin

Catchweight (140 lb): Andre Ewell vs Chris Gutiérrez

UFC 258 schedule: Early Prelims

Welterweight: Gabriel Green vs Philip Rowe

Women's Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick

