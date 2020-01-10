Jorge Masvidal Threatens To Break Georges St-Pierre's Face On UFC Comeback

Jorge Masvidal is arguably the most prominent personality in the current welterweight scenario of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The BMF titleholder had a spectacular 2019 as he went onto deliver three massive knockout victories in the bygone year. It also includes the fastest KO of UFC history that shattered Ben Askren within five seconds of his fight.

Jorge Masvidal has already ‘baptized’ Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz in his recent rise to prominence and he vows to continue doing so with some bigger names for future. The 35-year-old is hungry for fights and he won’t mind breaking Georges St-Pierre in a mega fight.

Also Read | Jorge Masvidal Glad To See Colby Covington's Jaw Break, Vows To 'baptize' Conor McGregor

UFC: Jorge Masvidal wants to break George St-Pierre’s face

After defeating Nate Diaz for the BMF belt, Jorge Masvidal has attracted a lot of names for his upcoming fight. He went onto have a verbal beef with Conor McGregor. He also challenged Canelo Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather for a fight but his recent opinion about Georges St-Pierre has brought a new wave in the welterweight division.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Jorge Masvidal was asked about facing Georges St-Pierre and the BMF titleholder said: “In all honesty, as a competitor, I want to fucking break his (GSP) face. I want to go out there and give him (GSP) everything I got. But I respect the time, what he’s done. I would put everything into my being, into my soul, to end this individual, because he (GSP) is that good”

Also Read | UFC Fan Choice Awards 2019 Winners List: Jorge Masvidal Wins Knockout Of The Year Award

Jorge Masvidal has also expressed his interest over Conor McGregor on a lot of occasions. According to Masvidal, a mega-fight against Conor McGregor would give him a heavy payday and he would prefer that more than a title fight against Kamaru Usman. Take a look at his spectacular performance:

Also Read | Jorge Masvidal Glad To See Colby Covington's Jaw Break, Vows To 'baptize' Conor McGregor

Also Read | UFC: Georges St-Pierre's Head Coach Hints At Fight Against Khabib Nurmagomedov

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram of GSP and UFC)