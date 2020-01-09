UFC Fan Choice Awards 2019 Winners List: Jorge Masvidal Wins Knockout Of The Year Award

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) unloaded a power-packed 2019 for MMA fans. They delivered according to fan’s preferences throughout the year. President Dana White materialized the one-time BMF belt into reality for the mega-fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. UFC also conducted its first-ever Fan Choice awards. UFC Honors presented by Toyo Tires enabled UFC fans to make their calls regarding all the massive moments of the year. While we are about to witness the first PPV of 2020 with Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, UFC Fan Choice awards have already been announced. Watch the spectacular moments that made them the fan favourites.

UFC news: List of ‘UFC Honors’ Fan Choice Award Winners (Complete List)

The comeback of the year: Stipe Miocic (UFC 241)

Knockout of the year: Jorge Masvidal (UFC 239)

Submission of the year: Bryce Mitchell (UFC Fight Night, Washington)

Event of the year: UFC 241 (Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic 2)

UFC news: What’s happening with the President Choice Awards?

Dana White will be taking calls for selecting the winners of UFC Honors: President Choice Awards. The categories for President Choice Awards are UFC Performance of the year and UFC Fight of the year. The Performance of the Year award will be elected from the 2019 Performance of the Night winners. The Fight of the Year winner will be picked up from the 2019 Fight of the Night winners. Here is everything you need to know about UFC Honors and the President Choice awards for 2019.

Have you heard about #UFCHonors presented by @ToyoTires? Learn about the @UFC's new award program here ⤵️:https://t.co/X0T32RuhxP — UFC News (@UFCNews) December 2, 2019

