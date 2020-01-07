UFC: Georges St-Pierre's Head Coach Hints At Fight Against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been unbeaten in his entire MMA career with a record of 28-0. If you have been watching the Dagestani since his initial days, it’s hard to imagine him losing. However, a lot of fans believe that Georges St-Pierre is the perfect man who can demolish Khabib and a fight between them would determine the greatest grapplers of all time in the history of UFC. Well, GSP has retired from the sport after defeating Michael Bisping for the middleweight title at UFC 217, but he might return back and face Khabib Nurmagomedov in future. At least, that’s what Firas Zahabi (GSP’s head coach) believes.

UFC: Georges St-Pierre might return back for Khabib Nurmagomedov

During an interview with Fight Tips, Firas Zahabi revealed that GSP still has a fight in him and it won't be shocking if we see him going against Khabib Nurmagomedov in the near future. Firas Zahabi’s exact words were, “I think so. I think it’s a possibility. Listen, I don’t want to talk for the guy but I don’t think he is done. He is so competitive that one day he is going to want to come back. Khabib is one of those guys but it has to be like a 165 (lbs) fight. Will the UFC do it? That’s the question.”

Khabib is a natural lightweight and GSP has always been a welterweight. Though GSP moved up to middleweight division to battle Michael Bisping it seems that he is not going to do the same for his return. If UFC agrees with Firas Zahabi’s offer, then Khabib will need to increase his weight while Georges St-Pierre requires to cut down.

