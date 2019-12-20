UFC: Jose Aldo And Alexander Volkanovski Make Big Jumps In Latest Official Rankings

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)'s official rankings has undergone a lot of significant changes in the wake of UFC 245: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington. While Colby Covington and Germaine De Randamie remained untouched in the rankings despite their losses, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Jose Aldo were on the move in a big way. Jose Aldo remains active in the feather rankings but he has also made his way into the top ten contenders of the bantamweight division. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has (after defeating Max Holloway) entered into the pound for pound rankings of the best fighters. Let us take a look at the official rankings of the current UFC roster.
1.Jon Jones
2. Khabib Nurmagomedov
3. Henry Cejudo
4. Stipe Miocic
5. Amanda Nunes
6. Daniel Cormier
7. Israel Adesanya
8. Kamaru Usman
9. Alexander Volkanovski
10. Tony Ferguson
1. Joseph Benavidez
2. Jussier Formiga
3. Deiveson Figueiredo
4. Alexandre Pantoja
5. Brandon Moreno
6. Rogerio Bontorin
7. Tim Elliott
8. Kai Kara France
9. Matt Schnell
10. Jordan Espinosa
1.Marlon Moraes
2. Aljamain Sterling
3. Petr Yan
4. Cory Sandhagen
5. Raphael Assuncao
6. Pedro Munhoz
7. Jimmie Rivera
8. Cody Garbrandt
9. Jose Aldo
10. Rob Font
1.Max Holloway
2. Brian Ortega
3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
4. Frankie Edgar
5. Yair Rodriguez
6. Chan Sung Jung
7. Renato Moicano
8. Jose Aldo
9. Jeremy Stephens
10. Josh Emmett
1.Tony Ferguson
2. Dustin Poirier
3. (T) Conor McGregor
3. (T) Justin Gaethje
5. Donald Cerrone
6. Paul Felder
7. Dan Hooker
8. Kevin Lee
9. Al Iaquinta
10. Edson Barboza
1.Tyron Woodley
2. Colby Covington
3. Jorge Masvidal
4. Leon Edwards
5. Rafael dos Anjos
6. Demian Maia
7. Santiago Ponzinibbio
8. Stephen Thompson
9. Nate Diaz
10. Anthony Pettis
1. Robert Whittaker
2. Paulo Costa
3. Yoel Romero
4. Jared Cannonier
5. Darren Till
6. Jack Hermansson
7. Kelvin Gastelum
8. Derek Brunson
9. Edmen Shahbazyan
10. Uriah Hall
1.Thiago Santos
2. Daniel Cormier
3. Anthony Smith
4. Dominick Reyes
5. Corey Anderson
6. Jan Blachowicz
7. Alexander Gustafsson
8. Volkan Oezdemir
9. Glover Teixeira
10. Aleksandar Rakic
1.Daniel Cormier
2. Francis Ngannou
3. Curtis Blaydes
4. Junior dos Santos
5. (T) Derrick Lewis
5. (T) Jairzinho Rozenstruik
7. Alexander Volkov
8. Alistair Overeem
9. Walt Harris
10. Shamil Abdurakhimov
