UFC: Jose Aldo And Alexander Volkanovski Make Big Jumps In Latest Official Rankings

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)'s official rankings has undergone a lot of significant changes in the wake of UFC 245: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington. While Colby Covington and Germaine De Randamie remained untouched in the rankings despite their losses, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Jose Aldo were on the move in a big way. Jose Aldo remains active in the feather rankings but he has also made his way into the top ten contenders of the bantamweight division. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has (after defeating Max Holloway) entered into the pound for pound rankings of the best fighters. Let us take a look at the official rankings of the current UFC roster.

UFC rankings: Pound for Pound rankings

1.Jon Jones

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Amanda Nunes

6. Daniel Cormier

7. Israel Adesanya

8. Kamaru Usman

9. Alexander Volkanovski

10. Tony Ferguson

UFC rankings: Flyweight (champion:- Henry Cejudo)

1. Joseph Benavidez

2. Jussier Formiga

3. Deiveson Figueiredo

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Brandon Moreno

6. Rogerio Bontorin

7. Tim Elliott

8. Kai Kara France

9. Matt Schnell

10. Jordan Espinosa

UFC rankings: Bantamweight (champion: Henry Cejudo)

1.Marlon Moraes

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Petr Yan

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Raphael Assuncao

6. Pedro Munhoz

7. Jimmie Rivera

8. Cody Garbrandt

9. Jose Aldo

10. Rob Font

UFC rankings: Featherweight (champion: Alexander Vollkanovski)

1.Max Holloway

2. Brian Ortega

3. Zabit Magomedsharipov

4. Frankie Edgar

5. Yair Rodriguez

6. Chan Sung Jung

7. Renato Moicano

8. Jose Aldo

9. Jeremy Stephens

10. Josh Emmett

UFC rankings: Lightweight (champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov)

1.Tony Ferguson

2. Dustin Poirier

3. (T) Conor McGregor

3. (T) Justin Gaethje

5. Donald Cerrone

6. Paul Felder

7. Dan Hooker

8. Kevin Lee

9. Al Iaquinta

10. Edson Barboza

UFC rankings: Welterweight (champion: Kamaru Usman)

1.Tyron Woodley

2. Colby Covington

3. Jorge Masvidal

4. Leon Edwards

5. Rafael dos Anjos

6. Demian Maia

7. Santiago Ponzinibbio

8. Stephen Thompson

9. Nate Diaz

10. Anthony Pettis

UFC rankings: Middleweight (champion: Israel Adesanya)

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Paulo Costa

3. Yoel Romero

4. Jared Cannonier

5. Darren Till

6. Jack Hermansson

7. Kelvin Gastelum

8. Derek Brunson

9. Edmen Shahbazyan

10. Uriah Hall

UFC rankings: Lightheavyweight (champion: Jon Jones)

1.Thiago Santos

2. Daniel Cormier

3. Anthony Smith

4. Dominick Reyes

5. Corey Anderson

6. Jan Blachowicz

7. Alexander Gustafsson

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Glover Teixeira

10. Aleksandar Rakic

UFC rankings: Heavyweight (champion: Stipe Miocic)

1.Daniel Cormier

2. Francis Ngannou

3. Curtis Blaydes

4. Junior dos Santos

5. (T) Derrick Lewis

5. (T) Jairzinho Rozenstruik

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Alistair Overeem

9. Walt Harris

10. Shamil Abdurakhimov

