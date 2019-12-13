UFC Throwback: Watch Conor McGregor KO Jose Aldo Within Seconds In HISTORIC Fight

On this day in 2015 (IST), Conor McGregor revolutionalised the featherweight division for all the good reasons. It was definitely heartbreaking for Jose Aldo and all the Brazilian fans. However, Conor McGregor's claim to the title gave hope to a lot of featherweight fighters. Before McGregor, Jose Aldo was the only man to have obtained the 145 lbs UFC gold.

On this very day, Conor McGregor created history by knocking out the Brazilian veteran at UFC 194.

UFC: Conor McGregor’s throwback fight against Jose Aldo

The much-awaited contest between two of the best fighters took place in 2015. To everyone’s shock, Conor McGregor stopped the fight in thirteen seconds of the very first round. No one expected that to happen since Jose Aldo was coming off 15 consecutive victories and an undefeated streak of more than seven years. However, McGregor proved everyone wrong and all he needed to do the ‘impossible’ was one single punch.

It was a quick day at work for Mr Notorious as he got his first UFC gold by dethroning Jose Aldo. As the bell rang, Jose Aldo rushed towards the Irish and threw a deadly right jab. McGregor was already prepared for it and counter attacked Aldo with a vicious left hand followed with hammer fists. The fight that took months to get fixed, ended in thirteen seconds as Conor McGregor was crowned as the new featherweight champion of UFC. Take a look at the fight:

UFC: Current status of Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo

Both Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo are no longer active in the 145 lbs division. Jose Aldo is set to make his bantamweight debut against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245, while Conor McGregor has already confirmed his return against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246. The intense rivalry between both the gladiators has ended and McGregor has nothing but respect for his former rival.

I disagree here. He looks more than on top of it in my experienced opinion. Well trimmed in advance, and naturally a lighter man now. This can only be done over a long length of time and with complete dedication. Respect! I wish him well and am excited to see him in this division — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 6, 2019

