Jose Canseco KO'd In 10 Seconds, Daughter Pleads For Social Media To Be 'Kind'

Former Major League Baseball (MLB) superstar Jose Canseco found himself trending on social media on Sunday after he was knocked out in 10 seconds in the headlining fight of the Rough N’ Rowdy 13. Canseco stepped into the ropes to fight Barstool Sports personality Billy Football but made his way to the ground informing the referee he couldn't continue due to a shoulder injury. Many alleged that the former MLB star took a dive and was trolled and berated on social media for the same.

Jose Canseco's daughter requests netizens to 'be kind' following trolls

Following Jose Canseco's knockout, many took to social media to troll and berate Jose Canseco after his mere 10-second cameo in the ring. The trolls got so brutal that his daughter Josie took to social media to express support towards the former slugger. The 24-year-old internet personality who had earlier revealed to have cut off all contact with her father, took to Twitter to reveal that Jose had informed her of his injury, and said that he will give it his best. Josie wrote that while her father has made mistakes in the past, she still believes in him and requested the netizens to leave her out of the backlash.

I know it’s all fun n games for the internet trolls but a lot of this stuff breaks my heart. please be kind:(

this is my family. the only one I have. just leave me out of the hate. please. — Jos (@JosieCanseco) February 6, 2021

I feel weird commenting on this but my dad told me he tried his best tonight w his injuries n I believe him. whether or not I approve of shit he’s done, I love and support him as my dad. please if u don’t mind leaving me out of the backlash I’d really appreciate it😣❤️ — Jos (@JosieCanseco) February 6, 2021

In a separate tweet, Josie mentioned that while it is all jokes and fun for the netizens, reading stuff on the internet does break her heart. The 24-year-old requested the fans again to leave her out of the hate and asked them to be kind as 'she has only one family'. The former MLB star himself took to Twitter to apologise to his fans and thanked those who supported him and wished him well. Canseco wrote that he will be back stronger than ever, and will put on a show for the audience.

Shortly after the Jose Canseco fight, Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy alleged that the former MLB slugger took a dive. Portnoy took to Twitter and wrote that “Jose 100% took a dive,” adding that the 56-year-old made around $1 million for just seconds of work. The Barstool Sports owner further stated that following the Jose Canseco fight, the organisation will add a morality clause to avoid incidents like these in the future.

(Image Courtesy: AP, Josie Canseco Instagram)