Jose Canseco Made $1 Million And “100% Took A Dive” At Rough N’ Rowdy 13: Promoter

Former Major League Baseball star Jose Canseco once again found himself in hot waters after he fought Barstool Sports intern Billy Football — real name Will Cotter — in an amateur boxing match at Rough N’ Rowdy 13 on Friday. The fight didn’t go that long as the intern defeated Canseco in just 10 seconds, with the help of various lefts and rights. As soon as Canseco touched the mat, the fight was stopped. Controversy ensued immediately after when people started accusing the former MBL star of taking a dive and running away with the money.

Down goes Jose Canseco, who can't get up and then quits.

Jose Canseco vs Billy Football: Portnoy on Canseco’s devastating loss

Among the long list of people who thought Canseco took a dive at Rough N’ Rowdy 13 is Barstool founder and promoter of the event, Dave Portnoy. Shortly after the bout, Portnoy took to Twitter and wrote that “Jose 100% took a dive,” adding that the 56-year-old made around $1 million for just seconds of work. “We paid half upfront and he got double if he won. We thought that would ensure he’d fight. We were wrong,” he added.

Jose made over 1 million dollars for 5 seconds last night.

Jose Canseco vs Billy Football: Fans slam Canseco

Jose Canseco received a lot of heat from fans after the bout, with many asking for refunds. Some even slammed the promoters for letting Canseco fight, who ended up “running” with their money. Afterwards, Canseco took to Twitter and thanked fans for the support, vowing to return stronger than ever.

“Everybody asking for money back, like what did you really expect to happen?” asked a fan. “Don’t pay Jose or at least make him wait for it and give it to him in nickels,” added another. “The card as a whole was great but man Canseco robbed each and every one of us, but I expected nothing less,” commented a third.

Jose Canseco knockout: Canseco’s other recent controversy

This isn't the first time that Canseco has been involved in a boxing controversy. In 2011, the former MLB star was scheduled to fight in a charity boxing match in Florida. However, according to the show’s promoter, Damon Feldman, Canseco was a no-show, despite taking an advance of $5,000. He instead sent his identical twin brother Ozzie to the event. The 56-year-old has also fought in MMA, losing to 7-foot-2 Hong Man Choi in 2009.

