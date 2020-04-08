Tom Brady And Wife Gisele Bundchen Send Message To Healthcare Workers On World Health Day

NFL legend Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen took to social media to express their gratitude for the health professionals who have been working day and night to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Honouring the professionals on World Health Day, Gisele Bundchen posted a short video on Instagram where the couple thanked health workers around the world for their contribution during the pandemic.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen thank health professionals

Tom Brady said, "We want you to know we support you. We’re here for you. Thank you from our family to yours and we wish you luck and success in dealing with this." His wife Gisele Bundchen then added, "Thank you so much. We are sending you all our love and prayers." Gisele Bundchen then went on to extend her gratitude in her native Portuguese.

The appreciation post also featured a handwritten letter written from their 10-year-old son, Benjamin Rein. Addressing the doctors and nurses, Benjamin wrote, 'This is very hard in the world right now. Everyone should stay calm. You are all working so hard and because of you, we are going to beat the coronavirus soon. Thank you for all the work you’ve done. You guys are like superheroes. Braver than Batman. Stronger than Superman. And faster than The Flash.'

Tom Brady donation for coronavirus relief

The number of confirmed cases amid the coronavirus outbreak in the world has already crossed 14,00,000 with a death toll north of 80,000. The United States remains the worst-affected nation in the world with over 400,000 cases recorded. Several NFL stars have come forward to extend their support for their respective communities in such times.

Tom Brady recently joined the effort and announced on his social media handles that he partnered with a private aviation company to donate 10 million meals for coronavirus relief. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson along with his wife, Ciara Wilson, also donated 10 million meals for the community.

