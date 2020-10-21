Justin Gaethje And Dustin Poirier Engage In A War Of Words Over UFC Interim Title Wins

Current UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is at the same spot where Dustin Poirier was almost a year ago. On October 24, 2020, The Highlight will attempt to do what The Diamond couldn’t – beat the undefeated reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. During the lead up to the much-awaited bout, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier exchanged some harsh words on Twitter.

The war of words started after Justin Gaethje criticised Dustin Poirier for not having the same passion during the title fight at UFC 242 which he had when he defeated Max Holloway to become the interim champion. In an interview with BT Sport, Justin Gaethje claimed that The Diamond delivered an incredible performance against Holloway, but was not able to keep the fire alive when facing the undefeated Khabib. Justin Gaethje later added that he would not commit the same mistake as Dustin Poirier as he’s planning to have the same mindset against Khabib that he had against Tony Ferguson.

Because I had worked so hard to put myself in that position..



Remember when i hit you with that left hand? https://t.co/kyelw7CnpR — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 20, 2020

Also Read l Khabib vs Gaethje: Khabib takes another shot at Gaethje: 'I’m not Tony Ferguson'

Dustin Poirier hits back at Justin Gaethje

After watching Justin Gaethje’s interview, Poirier replied by reminding The Highlight of their 2018 bout where The Diamond came out on top via TKO in the fourth round. Justin Gaethje answered back, saying that even though he lost, he was enjoying himself after the bout, while Dustin Poirier was “hopping around in the hospital”.

“Don’t be mad at me because you made the mistake of thinking you made it. Remember when I was outside taking pics right after the fight and you were hopping around in a hospital?” wrote Justin Gaethje.

Also Read l Khabib vs Gaethje: Ronaldo believes Khabib will pummel Justin at UFC 254

What’s next for Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje?

While Justin Gaethje is scheduled to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in a unification bout at UFC 254, Dustin Poirier is expected to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov’s archrival, Conor McGregor, on January 2021. However, UFC is yet to make the fight official as both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are yet to sign the contract for the bout.

According to various reports, UFC is still talking to Conor McGregor about the teams and the two could sign the contract soon. After Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor is scheduled to fight boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition match.

Also Read l UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap receives tear-jerking tribute

Also Read l Khabib is gonna make me look like a *****: Justin Gaethje on his mindset ahead of UFC 254

Image Source: AP