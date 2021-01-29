Justin Gaethje Promises To “never Fight In UFC Again” If Conor McGregor Gets Title Shot

The No.2 UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje recently claimed that it would be “preposterous” if the promotion granted Conor McGregor a title shot this year as the Irishman recently lost at UFC 257. The Notorious One was knocked out by Dustin Poirier in the second round, suffering his fourth MMA loss. Because of this, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are currently tied at 1-1, as the former UFC champion had defeated The Diamond in their first outing in 2014.

Despite suffering a loss at UFC 257, Conor McGregor showed interest in fighting Dustin Poirier again, calming that the third bout could be for the vacant UFC lightweight title. While many would love to see McGregor vs Poirier 3, Justin Gaethje is not on board with the idea of McGregor fighting for the title after a recent loss. The Highlight told ESPN, that the former UFC double champion is getting a special treatment from the promotion, despite him losing two of his last three fights.

Justin Gaethje threatens to leave UFC

“That event (UFC 257) was for him, it was for him to win. He wants to be ‘Mr. Humble’ now, but you know he would have been an asshole had he won that fight,” he added. Justin Gaethje later went on to announce that he would never fight in the UFC again if Conor McGregor gets a title shot in his next outing as The Notorious One has slipped to the No.6 spot of the lightweight ranking after the Dustin Poirier loss.

Justin Gaethje said that he’s interested in fighting McGregor in the near future, but isn’t sure that should be his next booking. With Michael Chandler making his dominant UFC debut, Charles Oliveira battering Tony Ferguson at UFC and Poirier sitting at the top of the rankings, Gaethje is excited about lightweight division’s future. He has also made it clear that he’s currently waiting for an opportunity to take his revenge on Poirier as the Diamond had defeated him in 2018.

“No matter what, I’ve got to get my revenge on Poirier, so I’m going to make it there no matter how I’ve got to get there,” he added.

Justin Gaethje last fought at UFC 254, where he was submitted by champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who went on to announce his retirement after the PPV. Prior to that, the Highlight was on a winning spree, with victories over Tony Ferguson, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick.

Image Source: Conor McGregor/ Instagram, UFC/ YouTube