Khabib Retirement Speech Highlights, Fan Reactions As undefeated UFC Icon Calls It Quits

On Sunday, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov opted to leave his gloves in the octagon and call it quits in MMA after going 29-0 with a stunning victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. The 32-year-old fought his first bout without his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, and revealed that it would be his last during his retirement speech. Soon after his speech, UFC fans all over the world sent in their tributes to the Dagestan-born fighter on social media as Khabib ended his career without a single defeat.

Khabib retirement speech highlights: UFC icon reveals reason behind calling it quits

Following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov discussed his humble beginnings from the mountains of Dagestan to becoming a massive superstar and UFC lightweight champion. However, after the death of his father and coach, Abdulmanap, Khabib stated that he now wants to spend as much time as he can with his mother.

While leaving his gloves in the Octagon, Khabib began his post-fight interview by saying, "I want to thank all my fans around the world. I was just a simple boy from Dagestan who started his career in 2008 and joined UFC in 2012 when nobody knew me at the time."

Khabib, who retired as the current No. 1 pound-for-pound MMA fighter, added: "Now when I came here, my brother told me that I'm the most discussed person on the internet. It's unbelievable." The Russian megastar was overwhelmed with emotion following his win over Gaethje but gathered himself together and said, "I just wanted to be a champion with my father. This will be my last fight in UFC. I told my mother that I want to spend more time with her because she's the only parent I have left in this world."

Fans on social media poured in their tributes for the undisputed, undefeated lightweight champion Khabib soon after the UFC star announced his retirement.

He’s definitely #1 pound for pound!! Congratulations on a great career #UFC254 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 24, 2020

The best to ever do it @TeamKhabib — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) October 24, 2020

Until I take that heavily crown, I grant you the spot. 🤙🏾 Enjoy Champ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

Khabib retires from UFC: What happened to Khabib's father?

On July 3, 2020, Khabib's father, Abdulmanap, who was battling COVID-19 for several weeks, passed away after his condition worsened. Abdulmanap was 57 at the time of his death and was present at Khabib's corner during each of his fights barring his last. During his retirement speech, Khabib spoke highly about his father and was visibly distraught at not having Abdulmanap by his side.

Image Credits - UFC Instagram