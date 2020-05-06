Justin Gaethje Says He Would Have Never Faced Khabib Nurmagomedov Under Short Notice

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje replaced Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 249 against Tony Ferguson under a short notice of just two weeks, as Khabib pulled out from the contest in the days leading up to the event. However, Justin Gaethje recently claimed that he would not have done the same if he was going to compete against Khabib Nurmagomedov instead of Tony Ferguson. According to ‘The Highlight’, Khabib Nurmagomedov is deadlier than all the other lightweights and he would have never stepped up against him without finishing his full training session.

UFC 249: Justin Gaethje says he would have never fought Khabib Nurmagomedov under short notice

While speaking to RT Sport, Justin Gaethje explained that he would need to undergo a full training camp to prepare himself for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s wrestling. However, Justin Gaethje does not see Tony Ferguson in similar respect as he has already vowed to knock out ‘El Cucuy’ in their much-awaited bout on May 9. “Matchup-wise, I think I have a much better chance of touching Tony’s chin than Khabib’s, in the first two, three rounds,” said Justin Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje further claimed that in order to get taken down once or twice by Khabib, and work up, and still able to fight, ‘The Highlight’ needs at least ten weeks of training. However, Justin Gaethje believes that he will be ready for Khabib Nurmagomedov after he gets done with Tony Ferguson on May 9. Here’s a glimpse of Justin Gaethje’s best moments since he stepped into the UFC.

UFC 249 news and updates

UFC 249 has been staged on May 9 in Florida and interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will headline the PPV opposite Justin Gaethje. Dana White has already stated that the winner of UFC 249 main event will get to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in September. Here’s a look at the full fight card for UFC 249.

Image courtesy: UFC.com