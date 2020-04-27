Laura Sanko Aiming To Be The First Female Commentator In UFC History

MMA reporter Laura Sanko is seemingly looking to write her name in UFC's history books. Laura Sanko has been associated with ESPN for a long time now and has been a prominent face at various UFC events. Laura Sanko has interacted with some eminent fighters while working as a reporter in UFC, fighters that include the likes of Jon Jones, Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, and Nate Diaz. However, Laura Sanko now wants to take a step ahead by becoming the first female commentator in UFC.

UFC news: Laura Sanko UFC reporter wants to become the first female commentator in UFC

During her recent interaction with MMA Junkie, Laura Sanko revealed that she has been closely associated with the sport of MMA for a long time now, and has started to understand the sport really well. She stated that she wants to take a step ahead by becoming the first female commentator in the UFC. Though female reporter Megan Olivi has been a part of the UFC commentary panel in the past, no female has ever made it to the full-time list on the UFC commentary panel.

According to Laura Sanko, through years of her experience of working with the UFC fighters like Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier, she knows what to say and when to commentate during a live UFC fight. When asked about being the first female commentator in UFC, Laura Sanko claimed that she would love to touch that feat in her career.

UFC news: UFC 249 update

UFC president Dana White has finally scheduled UFC 249 to take place on May 9 at Florida despite the rigmarole of scheduling the PPV in the past. Dana White further stated that he is ready to host two more live UFC events in the same week on May 13 and May 15 headlined by ‘Smith vs Texeira’ and ‘Overeem vs Harris’ respectively. Here’s what the UFC 249 fight card looks like.

Image courtesy: Instagram of Laura Sanko and UFC.com