Dmitry Kuznetsov Beaten Up In Russia After Releasing Khabib Nurmagomedov Diss Track

Russian MMA fighter and rapper Dmitry Kuznetsov was reportedly attacked by five men after he released a diss track aimed at UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov from his YouTube channel. Dmitry Kuznetsov released the song ‘Hypocrisy King’ on April 23, 2020, and slammed the undefeated Dagestani throughout while mockingly sporting Khabib’s trademark Papakha headwear. However, things turned out to be ugly for Dmitry Kuznetsov after he was reportedly attacked by five men in Russia.

Rapper Dmitry Kuznetsov attacked in Russia for releasing Khabib Nurmagomedov diss track

MMA fighter turned rapper Dmitry Kuznetsov posted the picture from his official Instagram handle and disclosed that he was ambushed by five unknown men after dissing UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The 26-year-old displayed a couple of injuries on his face while posing beside a broken car and in the caption, he explained that five men dragged him along the concrete and tore off his clothes for dissing Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the rapper claimed that his intentions and spirit will still be unbroken.

"Now everyone will try to beat me up and humiliate me? This time five people, how many there will be the next time? Why did you drag me along the concrete and tear my clothes? I don’t understand. Did they really want to rape me? I got some scratches and a hit in my head, so what? [You are] strange people. I'll have to move away from my family for their safety. There will be no police report and no apologising, I got nothing to apologise for. My intentions and spirit will not be broken." wrote Dmitry Kuznetsov.

In the diss track, the 26-year-old mocked Khabib Nurmagomedov on multiple instances. In 2018, a video of Khabib Nurmagomedov laughing at a homeless person went viral and Dmitry Kuznetsov did not fail to mention it in his song. Dmitry Kuznetsov also showcased an objectionable picture of a doppelganger of Khabib Nurmagomedov and swimming trunk-clad male sidekicks. Here's a look at the Khabib Nurmagomedov diss track by Dmitry Kuznetsov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov diss track by Dmitry Kuznetsov

