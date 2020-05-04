Mike Tyson Gets Trump's Encouragement To Keep Punching; 'Wish It Were You,' Say Netizens

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed Mike Tyson after the boxing legend uploaded a video of himself practicing. In the video, Tyson can be seen displaying his ace punching skills. Trump shared the video and urged Mike Tyson - his old friend - to keep punching.

Donald Trump reacts to Mike Tyson's video

In his tweets, Donald Trump seemed to approve and appreciate Mike Tyson's skills as a boxer

Netizens hammer Trump

Trump - a controversial President - telling Tyson - a controversial boxer - to keep punching appears to have not gone down with all netizens, just like all things Trump does. Many have written snarkily back at him:

Too bad you weren’t in front of him. https://t.co/kLS3cozXcV — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) May 3, 2020

Hey, remember that time that you defended Tyson, a convicted rapist, on national TV and wanted him to get out early to make you money.



Good times. pic.twitter.com/qT0dA0dAZ5 — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) May 3, 2020

Is Mike Tyson Returning To Boxing?

Meanwhile, ever since Mike Tyson uploaded the video on Instagram, speculations have surrounded the boxer regarding his return to the ring. According to reports, Mike Tyson has decided to organise a charity event and has eyed a boxing fight to for the same. While the entire world is currently under lockdown, Mike Tyson has been engaged in training session for a possible comeback. The boxing icon also surprised the boxing community with an announcement via Instagram and said that he is going to compete in a four-round exhibition fight for the charity.

