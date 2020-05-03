Is Mike Tyson Returning To Boxing? Legendary Boxer Gives Glimpse Of Training Hard For It

Is Mike Tyson returning to boxing? Yes, that’s what the 53-year old boxing icon wants his fans to believe. After an illustrious boxing career that lasted for 21 long years, Mike Tyson feels that he still has got something to offer inside the boxing ring. The reformed 'Baddest Man on Planet Earth' shook the boxing community with mixed feelings after he announced a U-turn on his retirement via Instagram and claimed that he is going to compete in a four-round exhibition fight for charity. Though a lot of boxing pundits believe that Mike Tyson will not return again and is just making some headlines, a major portion of the combat sports community has already started to buzz with the question ‘Is Mike Tyson returning to boxing?’.

The answer to ‘Is Mike Tyson returning to boxing?’ has become comprehensible after looking at the 53-year-old’s latest Instagram post. Mike Tyson shook netizens with surprise as he showcased his sparring skills in a short video clip. Mike Tyson seemingly possess the same power as he is spotted throwing deadly jabs and beautiful combinations over his training partner.

The Mike Tyson training video has already made a lot of rounds over the internet and fans actually want to see him box again inside the ring. While the answer to the ‘Is Mike Tyson returning to boxing?’ question is seemingly yes, not everyone is convinced behind the reason of his return. According to reports, Mike Tyson wants to do some charity and he has eyed up a boxing fight to be perfect for that. While the entire world is currently under lockdown, Mike Tyson is training hard to get back in shape.

Mike Tyson training: Is Mike Tyson returning to boxing? George Foreman has his opinion

While Mike Tyson training video has already excited the fans and the whole of the combat sports community, George Forman feels that Tyson should call off the idea. During an interview with Boxing News Online, George Foreman said that Tyson has done enough for the sport and he does not need to fight at the age of 53. However, the answer to the 'Is Mike Tyson returning to boxing? question is still a yes for the fans and Mike Tyson himself.

