George Foreman Begs 53-year-old Mike Tyson To Call Off Surprise Boxing Return

The boxing community has warmly welcomed Mike Tyson’s idea of coming out of retirement at the age of 53, as Mike Tyson has already been vocal about wanting to compete in a four-round exhibition fight for charity. However, former world champion George Foreman believes that Mike Tyson should call off the idea and should not step inside the boxing ring again. This comes to a surprise to a lot of boxing fans since George Foreman himself claimed the world heavyweight title at the age of 45 to become the oldest world champion of ever.

George Foreman does not want a 'Mike Tyson boxing return'

While interacting with World Boxing News, George Foreman claimed that Mike Tyson has already done enough for the boxing community and he need not do more by stepping out of retirement. While a majority of the combat sports world is excited about Mike Tyson’s return, George Foreman is seemingly not interested as he wants the reformed ‘Baddest Man on Planet Earth’ to change his mind regarding a boxing comeback.

Mike Tyson career: Mike Tyson boxing return news

Mike Tyson shook the combat sports community with excitement as he went on to announce his return via Instagram live. The boxing icon claimed that he is once again stepping inside the ring for a four-round exhibition contest. Though Mike Tyson did not name any of his potential opponents, the former champion claimed that he is going to fight for charity. Here’s a glimpse of Mike Tyson in an intense sparring session at the age of 53. He recently posted the video from his official Instagram handle.

Image courtesy: Twitter