Kellen Winslow II Sentenced For 14 Years After Being Convicted As A 'Sexual Predator'

A hearing in San Diego Superior Court saw former NFL player Kellen Winslow II sentenced to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offences. The 37-year-old is the son of San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame receiver Kellen Winslow and made no comments before his sentence was announced, saying his lawyers had advised him not to speak. The 14-year-long sentence was the maximum allowed under a plea deal. Here's a look at the Kellen Winslow II rape case and the other crimes he was charged with.

Also Read: NFL Rumours: Dak Prescott Wants To Be Paid Right Behind Chiefs Superstar Patrick Mahomes

Kellen Winslow II crime: Ex-NFL star jailed for 14 years following series of sexual assaults

According to Associated Press, Kellen Winslow II was sentenced on Wednesday to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offences against five women in Southern California, including one who was homeless when he attacked her in 2018. The former Cleveland Browns tight-end appeared in court via a video conference at the hearing in San Diego Superior Court in Vista, California. San Diego County Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman said Winslow can only be described with "two words and that is a sexual predator". Bowman said that Winslow targetted women who were vulnerable because of their age or their living situation with the idea that "hopefully he would get away with it in his mind".

Also Read: Tom Brady Reveals How Wife Gisele Tried To Talk Him Into Retirement After Super Bowl Win

Breaking news:



Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women in Southern California. — SECBallTalk (@SECBallTalk) March 3, 2021

Along with the Kellen Winslow II sexual assault charges, the 37-year-old was convicted of forcible rape, rape of an unconscious person, assault with intent to commit rape, indecent exposure, and lewd conduct in public. The forcible rape involved a woman who was homeless in his home town of Encinitas, a beach community north of San Diego. She was among the four women who gave statements on Wednesday, all describing the suffering years after their attacks from fear and emotional trauma.

Also Read: How Many Super Bowls Has Terry Bradshaw Won? Why Did The NFL Legend Surprisingly Retire?

Winslow was convicted of forcible rape and two misdemeanours, indecent exposure and a lewd act in public, after a trial in June 2019. However, the jury had failed to agree on other charges, including the alleged 2018 rape of a 54-year-old hitchhiker, and the 2003 rape of an unconscious 17-year-old high school senior who went to a party with him when he was 19. Before being re-tried on those charges, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star pleaded guilty to those charges, sparing him the possibility of life in prison.

Also Read: Terry Bradshaw Underwent Elbow Surgery Under Alias 'Tom Brady' In 1983, Confirms NFL Icon

Kellen Winslow II NFL career

Kellen Winslow II was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2004 and spent four seasons with the team, being named to the Pro Bowl in 2007. The 37-year-old also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. He was once the highest-paid tight end in the league, earning more than $40 million over his 10 seasons before he left in 2013.

(Image Courtesy: AP)