Tom Brady Reveals How Wife Gisele Tried To Talk Him Into Retirement After Super Bowl Win

After 21 seasons, Tom Brady continues to be as tall as a mountain in the NFL landscape, and the veteran quarterback has no plans of slowing down. The 43-year-old won his record-breaking seventh Super Bowl title last month, in what was his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady has enough fuel left in his tank to go for yet another Super Bowl, and retirement is at the present moment out of the question.

Tom Brady retirement: Gisele Bundchen tried talking NFL legend into retirement following Super Bowl 2021 win

Tom Brady has previously mentioned that if he were to go by Gisele Bundchen's advice, he would have been retired by now. The 43-year-old again made the claim during his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Brady revealed that he received a hilariously exasperated greeting from his supermodel wife while celebrating the Super Bowl 2021 win. The NFL legend said, "I see my oldest son run over to me, and I gave him a big hug, and I saw my two little ones, and all of the sudden I saw my wife, and I gave her a big hug. And just as I did it, she says, "What more do you have to prove?"'.

When Corden asked, "And what did you say in that moment?", the Bucs quarterback replied saying, "I just gave her a big hug. I was trying to think of a way to change the subject really quick. I think I moved on to something else pretty quickly." Brady had famously told SiriusXM in 2017, that Gisele would have had him retired at the end of the campaign, with the then New England Patriots star winning his fifth Super Bowl title.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married since 2009 and share an eight-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and an 11-year-old son Benjamin. The Bucs quarterback also has a 13-year-old son named John Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan. In his appearance on Corden's show, Brady also offered insights into his 'banter filled' marriage and revealed that he has been "getting reacquainted with the dishwasher, where the broom is, and where the vacuum is" since the football season came to an end last month. The NFL legend is not complaining though and said that Gisele has been his biggest supporter and "being at home is a whole different life for him". Brady has been spending extra time at home as he continues to recover from his knee surgery and one can clearly say he does enjoy his time at home.

(Image Courtesy: Tom Brady Instagram)