Tom Brady Earned Massive $28 Million In 2020 After Leading Bucs To Super Bowl Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers adopted a win-now approach after signing Tom Brady in the offseason and the team under Bruce Arians delivered their first Super Bowl title since 2002. The Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to seal the title, which was Brady's seventh in his 21-year career. Winning the Super Bowl 2021 also unlocked a slew of bonuses for the 43-year-old, who was the highest earner during this year's game. Here's a look at Tom Brady's Super Bowl earnings.

Tom Brady 2020 earnings: Bucs superstar rakes in whopping $28 million after Super Bowl win

Tom Brady is showing no signs of slowing down and the Bucs superstar helped the franchise to lift the Super Bowl on Sunday. The 43-year-old was awarded an MVP for his efforts, becoming the oldest to win the award in the big game. The former New England Patriots star had signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers in 2020 NFL free agency, guaranteeing him $25 million per season. Brady's salary did not, however, include bonuses agreed on performance during the season.

A win today over Kansas City would give Bucs’ QB Tom Brady his seventh Super Bowl win and earn him another half-million dollar bonus. So far this postseason, Brady has pocketed $1.75 million in playoff-performance incentives. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2021

With Bucs winning the Super Bowl 2021, the 43-year-old unlocked one final $500,000 payment, taking his 2020 compensation from the Bucs to a whopping $28.5 million according to NBC Sports. Brady received $750,000 for his wild card win, while an additional $1.25 million was accounted for the NFC Championship as per reports. Winning the Super Bowl meant that the bonus figure rose to $2.25 million for Brady. The veteran quarterback pocketed an additional $1.125 million by finishing in the top five in touchdown passes and passing yards. Brady's salary for 2020 was $15 million, with a $10 million roster bonus paid in March. For the 2019 season, the 43-year-old star quarterback had earned $23 million with the New England Patriots.

The NFL legend's seven Super Bowl wins mean that Brady has won more big games than any other franchise in league history. The Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers were tied at six Super Bowl titles each, with Brady being a part of all six of New England's wins. Tom Brady also became the second quarterback after Peyton Manning to win the Super Bowl with two different franchises, with the latter having won with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos. The 43-year-old also became the oldest player to ever play in a Super Bowl, and win it, breaking his own record achieved during the Patriots' 2019 win. The NFL legend was already regarded as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, and the Super Bowl victory on Sunday only cements his legacy even further.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)