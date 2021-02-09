Super Bowl 2021 Celebrations Marred As Fans Try To Push Away Cops And Get Arrested: WATCH

The weekend saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cruise past the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl. The Bucs defence was impeccable, limiting the Chiefs to a 31-9 score. Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl, while the Bucs became the first team to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium. However, the win came with COVID-19 safety concerns, especially as fans took to celebrate on the field.

Super Bowl fans arrested during game celebrations

Tampa police Soho pic.twitter.com/ypLfpzBs2J — Juan Carlos Chavez (@ChavezReporter) February 8, 2021

While the NFL might have taken the required care and precaution at the Raymond James Stadium, there was no control over fans who celebrated outside. As the Bucs won the title after 18 years, fans took to the streets to celebrate – standing on cars and buses and dancing outside bars, which meant that the cops had to get involved from preventing the situation to go out of hand. In the video shared above, the cops were pushed over as they try to detain one of the persons and arrest him.

And, celebrators have taken over a Hart bus.... pic.twitter.com/g63DiLDZYl — Jennifer Holton FOX 13 (@jennholtonFOX) February 8, 2021

People who saw the videos, however, were not impressed. For many, the safety seemed to be the main factor, wondering how so many people could risk their own lives, let alone others. "Nice super spreader event right there," one fan wrote, while another asked why can't fans choose to stay inside for one year.

Fans react after Bucs fans arrested video is shared

All these assholes out here being idiots during a pandemic for a stupid sport. Just stay home and wait a fucking year. — Joe Miragliotta (@JoesDaily) February 8, 2021

Especially with the new variant...covidiots!!! — JoAnn Krypel (@KrypelJoann) February 8, 2021

Nice super spreader event right there. SMDH — preising (@preising) February 8, 2021

Most were. I saw one where I couldn’t tell if it got pulled down, or he just wasn’t wearing one. — HappyDaysShsin (@DaysShsin) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady rings

Tom Brady, 43, looks like he is some years away from retiring. While his move to the Bucs was questioned, the star quarterback made it to his 10th Super Bowl – winning his seventh Vince Lombardi trophy. He won six while with the New England Patriots. With this win, Brady now has more titles than any other team in the league.

The Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers were tied at six titles. Brady was a part of all six titles won by the Patriots.

Super Bowl 2021: Chiefs vs Bucs highlights

While Brady won another Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes probably played the worst game of his career. He ended the game with 26 for 49 passing and 270 yards with two interceptions. This was also the first double-digit loss in his career. Brady, on the other hand, completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

(Image credits: AP)