What Did Tom Brady Say To Tyrann Mathieu? Bucs Star Didn't Use Racist Slurs During Game

NFL icon Tom Brady made history on Sunday as he became the first player to win seven Super Bowl titles as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers crushed the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at Super Bowl LV. However, during the game, the Bucs QB and Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu were spotted jawing at each other at the end of the first half in an incident that is still making headlines. Brady has reportedly sent a 'lengthy apology' to Mathieu over his on-field comments towards the Chiefs star, who declined to divulge what was said between himself and Brady, but admitted that he had 'never seen that side' of the 43-year-old.

ALSO READ: Super Bowl 2021 Result: NBA, NFL Stars Celebrate Tom Brady And The Bucs For Historic Win

What did Tom Brady say to Tyrann Mathieu? Legendary QB sends apology to Chiefs star

According to reports from ESPN's Jenna Laine, Tom Brady has apologised to Tyrann Mathieu for losing his composure in the heat of the moment during their Super Bowl encounter on Sunday. Brady reportedly sent Mathieu a text message following the game and stated that he had been watching the 28-year-old since his days at LSU and considered Mathieu a "class act" and a "great leader." It is believed Brady also expressed his desire to wish he apologised to Mathieu in person.

ALSO READ: Why Does Tom Brady Wear Black Paint Under His Eye? Super Bowl 2021 MVP's Secret

O TRASH TALK ENTRE BRADY E MATHIEU SEGUE A TODO VAPOR! 😤😤😤 #SuperBowl #NFLBrasil pic.twitter.com/6vMry49nfO — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) February 8, 2021

During the Super Bowl game at the weekend, Brady and Mathieu were seen having a series of verbal altercations on the field. Just before halftime, Brady found Antonio Brown for a one-yard touchdown pass that put Tampa Bay up 21-6. After the play, Mathieu and Brady exchanged words and it appeared that Mathieu said something to Brady, which then caused the Bucs star to chase him down and get in his face to make another comment. Mathieu earned himself an unsportsmanlike penalty for his troubles.

Tom Brady & Tyrann Mathieu were going at it! 😤#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/gY6qKVe8jJ — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 8, 2021

ALSO READ: Tom Brady Contract With Bucs Has Earned Him $1.75 Million Postseason Incentives This Year

Although it’s unclear what initially caused the two to start yapping at each other, the mood in the Chiefs camp was an unhappy one as the Bucs were dominating the game. Reports from CBS claim that Brady may have picked on Mathieu throughout the game on his way to his seventh Super Bowl win and fifth Super Bowl MVP award. It was a rough night for Mathieu and the Chiefs star took to Twitter to reveal his side of the story after the game.

Tyrann Mathieu in a deleted tweet on his incident with Tom Brady 👀 pic.twitter.com/H0NrmfTMxu — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 8, 2021

In a now-deleted post, Mathieu wrote that Brady called him "something I won't repeat" but it wasn't in reference to any racist comment. He added, "I'll let the media throw me under the bus because they think that I told him something and started the joust. But look at my interviews from the past, I've had nothing but praise and respect for Brady." Mathieu spoke to reporters after the game and told them that he simply wanted to "move on" from the incident.

ALSO READ: Super Bowl MVP 2021: Bucs QB Tom Brady Wins Award For Record 5th Time In His Career

Image Credits - AP