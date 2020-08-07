Kevin Magnussen Refuses To Take A Knee For Black Lives Matter Due To 'political Angle'

Defending world champion Lewis Hamilton has led F1's support for the Black Lives Matter movement as the sport calls for diversity and the end of racism. A slew of drivers have supported Hamilton's stance and have taken the knee ahead of each race in the 2020 season. Danish racer Kevin Magnussen, who drivers for the Haas F1 team, took a knee in the early races of the season but decided against it ahead of the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Kevin Magnussen concerned about kneeling protest's association with Black Lives Matter organisation

Speaking on his decision to not take a knee ahead of the British Grand Prix, Kevin Magnussen said that while he is committed to supporting the anti-racism messaging, he wants to distance himself from supporting a political organisation. The 27-year-old said that in terms of standing or kneeling he wants to make sure the messaging of ending racism is heard. Kevin Magnussen added that while he supports the end racism campaign he does not support the Black Lives Matter movement which he believes is a political organisation.

The Haas F1 team star said that it is great that Formula One is pushing on with their end racism campaign and to see all the driver supporting it. While F1 has failed to gather total unity over taking a knee with several drivers not taking part in pre-race shows of Black Lives Matter support, each racer has promised championship leader Lewis Hamilton to help end racism.

Lewis Hamilton said that while he will not give his opinion on people taking a knee or not, he believes F1's show of unity is a work in progress. The Mercedes F1 star pointed to the various sports league around the world where players took the knee irrespective of their nationality and race. The 35-year-old said that he does not know why Kevin Magnussen did not take the knee ahead of the British Grand Prix but will speak to him to improve each other's understanding of the situation. Hamilton said he's proud to see all drivers wear end racism t-shirts and hopes that bit by bit they can come more and more together and be more united in their Black Lives Matter message.

(Image Courtesy: Kevin Magnussen, Lewis Hamilton Instagram)