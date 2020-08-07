Lewis Hamilton Puts Off Signing New Mercedes Deal Due To 'other People Losing Jobs'

Defending world champion Lewis Hamilton has been in fine form since the F1 season resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mercedes F1 star clinched his seventh British Grand Prix title with the most dramatic climax of his career after a last-lap puncture turned his Mercedes into a three-wheeler on Sunday. Lewis Hamilton has his eyes set on F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s record seven world titles this season and is four wins off matching the German’s all-time record of 91 victories on the circuit. However, while the 35-year-old continues to rake in accolades, the Lewis Hamilton Mercedes deal has been the talk of the town as his current contract expires at the end of this season.

Today was intense! But it’s a day i’ll remember forever 🏆

Thank you all so much for your positive energy 🙌🏾#EndRacism #justiceforbreonnataylor pic.twitter.com/Y0dp9sjqwO — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 2, 2020

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes deal: F1 star uncomfortable about signing new deal amidst coronavirus UK crisis

Mercedes F1 star Lewis Hamilton was reportedly close to penning a three-year £180 million deal with the team after the expiration of his current contract. However, speaking at Silverstone, the 35-year-old said he believes this is not the right time to discuss the Hamilton Mercedes deal amidst the coronavirus UK crisis. The defending champion said that the Hamilton Mercedes deal doesn't feel right considering so many people across the globe have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Hamilton added that negotiating a big contract with Mercedes is not the most important thing he needs to concern himself with right now.

Coronavirus UK: Lewis Hamilton "super-excited" for his future with Mercedes

The 35-year-old added that he wishes to continue with the team and admitted that his contract renewal is not a big effort for him or Mercedes F1. Lewis Hamilton added that he is uncomfortable with the idea and will resume talks soon with his employers. The six-time world champion further added that he is not in talks with any other team and is particularly looking forward to starting a new chapter with Mercedes F1. Lewis Hamilton claimed he is "super-excited" for what it's possible to do with Mercedes-Benz moving forward.

The Mercedes F1 star believes the contract will be renewed soon and is not stressing over it. Lewis Hamilton's teammate Valterri Bottas agreed on a one-year extension on Thursday after the team gave him assurances of his place. Hamilton said that consistency is always a good thing for a team and Valtteri has had an immensely positive influence on the team over these five years. Heaping further praise on his teammate, Hamilton said that Bottas is trustworthy and does an incredible job on the track and is a great team-mate to all the people within the team.

(Image Courtesy: Lewis Hamilton Twitter)