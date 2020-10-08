Tony Ferguson takes a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje ahead of UFC 254

Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champion Justin Gaethje are scheduled to face each other in a title unification bout at UFC 254 which is slated to take on October 24 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. However, ahead of the PPV, both the champions have received a warning from former interim champion Tony Ferguson, who has claimed that he's gunning for the UFC lightweight title. While talking to Ariel Helwani, El Cucuy said he’ll whoop both the “knuckleheads” in order to win the prestigious strap.

"Justin Gaethje, you're f**king welcome [that] you have a belt, son. I'm gonna tell you [to] go get my belt, 'cause that ass gonna get f**king whipped. And I'm coming for it. So both you and f**king fathead, this is a message for both you f**king knuckleheads. My mat, my f**king time," he added.

Tony Ferguson has not fought since May 2020, when he was defeated by Justin Gaethje, marking the end of a 12-fight unbeaten run. He was then supposed to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 254, but the match was scrapped after UFC and The Diamond failed to come to terms. Nevertheless, Tony Ferguson is ready to fight later this year even if it means he has to move to the welterweights. Tony Ferguson told ESPN earlier that he’s ready to move into the 170-pound weight class and fight Nick Diaz, who’s been teasing his return for months.

Tony Ferguson isn’t holding his breath for a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most cursed fights in UFC history. The fight has never happened, despite five bookings for the same. However, Dana White is still willing to risk an “asteroid strike” to book the fight again. Fans have less hope of the fight going down as Nurmagomedov’s current record is 28-0 and is speculated to retire with a 30-0 record - meaning he has only one fight left after UFC 254.

Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier showed interest in fighting Georges St-Pierre in his last bout, adding another hurdle to Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While talking about the same with Ariel Helwani, Tony Ferguson said he isn’t holding his breath to be Khabib Nurmagomedov’s last opponent. He said he doesn’t care whether a fight with The Eagle happens or not; he just wants to win the title and get his hands raised. He reiterated that he’s going after the lightweight champion after UFC 254 and it doesn’t matter who has the belt.

Image Source: AP, Khabib Nurmagomedov Instagram