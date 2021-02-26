Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets Signed Shirt From Dortmund Ace Erling Haaland, Calls Him ‘Beast’

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently received a signed jersey from Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland. The undefeated Russian shared a picture of the autographed shirt on his Instagram story, calling the Norwegian forward a “beast”. Erling Haaland is the second footballer to gift Khabib Nurmagomedov a signed shirt this month. Earlier, Paris Saint-Germain ace Kylian Mbappe gave the UFC lightweight champion his jersey, following PSG’s recent 4-1 win over FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, where Mbappe scored a hat trick.

Khabib on Instagram: "Thank you so much beast, @ErlingHaaland"



Two monsters of their own sport 💪💥 pic.twitter.com/B1htBnx4Bq — HaalandReport 🇳🇴 (@HaalandReport) February 23, 2021

Just a day after the PSG vs Barcelona clash, Borussia Dortmund faced Sevilla, with Haaland inspiring his team to a 3-2 win. In his post-match interview, the Norway striker admitted that he was motivated by Mbappe's performance against Messi & Co. "I love the Champions League and when I saw Mbappe score the hat-trick yesterday I got free motivation, so thanks to him. He scored some nice goals and I got a good boost from him," Haaland told Viaplay (via The Sun).

So Haaland also gave Khabib his shirt.

Signing shirts for Khabib means they’ll soon be signing contracts with Real Madrid😎 pic.twitter.com/7P9rEDfTQt — ¹³Z.I.³⁴ (@ZinedinIsco) February 23, 2021

The Eagle, who boasts of Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk as mates, was present at the Camp Nou, cheering Mbappe on from the stands during the Barcelona match. However, it hasn't been confirmed if The Eagle was in the Signal Iduna Park to watch Dortmund's win over Sevilla.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on his love for football

A few days ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a picture if his Instagram page, announcing that he had always wanted to be a footballer. However, because he was born in Dagestan — a city known for producing wrestlers and fighters — he had to change his ‘priorities’. “Who knows, maybe if Cristiano Ronaldo was born in Dagestan, he would have also become a UFC champion. I want to say that football is sport and I became a fighter by accident. I’m joking, not by accident,” Khabib wrote.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a huge Real Madrid fan and the first match he remembers watching the full 90 minutes was between Madrid and Juventus in 1998. Both the clubs clashed in the Champions League final, which Madrid ended up winning. The Eagle earlier told Match TV that he would love to play football professionally, considering he retired from MMA in 2020. The Eagle has also talked to many renowned footballers and officials like Cristiano Ronaldo, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and others about his pro-football dream.

Image Source: Erling Haaland, Khabib Nurmagomedov/ Instagram, AP