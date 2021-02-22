Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Pic Of Swollen Face, Details Battle With Mumps Before UFC 254

It’s surprising how Khabib Nurmagomedov was even able to compete at UFC 254 as he faced a number of obstacles leading to the bout. In a recent interview with ACA fighter Magomed Ismailov, Nurmagomedov listed his pre-fight obstacles, which included a brief stay at the hospital. Months after the passing of his father, Nurmagomedov decided to make his return at the Fight Island PPV against Justin Gaethje. However, just a day before he was scheduled to fly out to Abu Dhabi, he woke up with a swollen face – “I had mumps," the Russian said.

He said he started feeling worse when he was on the plane and when he reached Abu Dhabi, he got a high fever and was taken to the hospital, where he stayed in intensive care for five days. Because of the mumps and high fever, Khabib Nurmagomedov was not able to start his training camp until September 24. However, just ten days after resuming training, he was again rushed to the hospital, this time for a broken thumb. “I broke my thumb on October 7, just 17 days before the PPV," Khabib revealed.

A few days after UFC 257, Khabib Nurmagomedov also shared the picture of his x-ray on his Instagram story, which shows that he broke the big toe on his left foot. During the interview, The Eagle added that he “wanted to cancel the fight,” but he and his team ultimately decided to push forward. “I was having so much (to deal with) with this fight, the disease and fractures. At the end of the day, we decided to keep the fight on,” Nurmagomedov added.

Despite the major obstacles, Nurmagomedov delivered a clinic at UFC 254, submitting Gaethje in the second round, who was said to give The Eagle his toughest challenge yet. Acknowledging his performance and the difficulties he endured, Nurmagomedov believes the victory was mental more than anything.

Khabib Nurmagomedov announces retirement

After defending his lightweight title, the Russian broke down in tears, before announcing his retirement from the sport. The 32-year-old said he does want to continue fighting without his late father and coach, Abdulmanap, who died due to complications caused by the coronavirus. Khabib also revealed that he made a promise to his mother that his fight against Gaethje will be his last.

Despite this, UFC president Dana White is adamant on bringing the 29-0 fighter for one last bout. The two are even set to meet later this month to discuss Nurmagomedov’s future, who’s still the LW champion on papers.

