Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Justin Gaethje Was “Broken Mentally” And “Gave Up” At UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Justin Gaethje ‘gave up’ against him during their lightweight title unification fight last October. The undefeated Russian retained his title at the main event of UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi, making Gaethje submit in the second round — delivering one of his most dominating performances to date. Nurmagomedov was relentless from the outset, slowing Gaethje down with his takedowns and combos, leading to a triangle choke win.

Also Read l Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Conor will never be at peak again: ‘A Man Can’t Have 2 Primes’

UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov on Justin Gaethje fight

In a recent interview with ACA fighter Magomed Ismailov, Khabib Nurmagomedov said that by the end of the bout, Gaethje’s will was broken and he was not as strong mentally. “You may not see this, but I felt it: He gave up. I mean, his will was broken. He gave up mentally. I don’t think that I won this fight physically, but rather mentally,” Nurmagomedov added. The Highlight, who was said to be Khabib’s toughest challenge due to his wrestling credentials and unorthodox fighting, saw the same fate other 28 men had seen before him.

Nurmagomedov's demolition of Gaethje was made even more impressive by the fact that the reigning lightweight champion had to face a lot of hurdles during his training camp. First, he had a serious case of mumps and a high fever. And after spending almost a week in the hospital, he was rushed back as he broke his thumb while training.

Also Read l McGregor return: Conor McGregor begins training for Poirier trilogy, shows off ripped body to fans

Victory over the former interim lightweight champion also marked the end of Nurmagomedov's mixed martial arts career, as the Eagle went on to announce his retirement after having his hand raised. The first-ever Russian UFC champion called time on his Hall of Fame career, claiming that he had made a promise to his mother that he won’t continue fighting without his late father, Abdulmanap, by his side. Since then, Khabib Nurmagomedov has shown zero interest in making a return, but UFC president Dana White is adamant to bring him back.

Also Read l McGregor return: Conor McGregor gets fed $1000 worth GOLD STEAK by Salt Bae: WATCH

Khabib Nurmagomedov to meet Dana White again

A few days ago, while talking to Complex, White confirmed that Nurmagomedov is still the UFC lightweight champion and they will have another meeting in the coming weeks. The Eagle later confirmed the news, while talking to Russian reporters, adding that the meeting can happen in Las Vegas. “We've not (moved on from Khabib). Khabib is the champion. Khabib's coming to Vegas. He and I are going to go to dinner and talk and see what's next,” Dana White told Complex.

Also Read l Khabib Nurmagomedov mocks Conor McGregor post UFC 257 loss, Mystic Mac FIRES back: WATCH

Image Source: UFC.com