Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets Signed Shirt From Kylian Mbappe After Watching PSG Beat Barcelona

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov received a signed Paris Saint-Germain shirt from ace Kylian Mbappe, which could have sold for millions in an auction, considering Mbappe was wearing the same jersey while scoring a hat-trick against FC Barcelona on Tuesday. The Russian fighter watched on from the stands as Mbappe’s incredible performance helped PSG put one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Ronald Koeman’s men started strong as Lionel Messi scored the opening goal of the match. But Mbappe soon answered back with two goals, followed by a header from Moise Kean. Mbappe then scored his third goal in the 85th minute, taking PSG’s score to 4-1 before the final whistle.

Khabib was in attendance for Barca vs PSG in the Champions League and he got Kylian Mbappé's jersey 🤯👊 pic.twitter.com/5phcfNdujC — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 17, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov watched Barcelona vs PSG from stands

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently announced his retirement from the UFC, was watching Barcelona vs PSG with Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani. The undefeated UFC lightweight champion also shared various videos and pictures from the game on his Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse of the clash. The Eagle, who boasts of Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk as mates, was cheering for Mbappe from the start.

Khabib is at Camp Nou rn for the PSG vs Barcelona. He’s gonna be very happy when Barcelona lose lool. He also said “Hey Dana you here? Let’s make fight here 100,000 people, let’s go” 😂 @TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/lX30W8gdqs — Karthik (@VVKarthik97) February 16, 2021

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani & Khabib Nurmagomedov at the Barcelona and PSG game in Nou Camp talking LUFC. #khabib #mcgregor #LUFC #barca pic.twitter.com/8bbJ1JUTTa — WeAllLoveLeeds (@weallloveleeds_) February 16, 2021

En el Barcelona v PSG no pueden entrar espectadores pero entra Khabib y más peña🤔 Vergonzoso.

A muchos os sonara pic.twitter.com/qHvaTSNNAO — EL CHORBO (@elchorboo) February 16, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov receives signed shirt from Kylian Mbappe

Nurmagomedov shares a good relationship with Kylian Mbappe, with both the athletes sharing pleasantries every now and then. This could be one of the reasons why Mbappe was more than happy to sign a shirt for the Eagle. Apart from Mbappe, goalkeeper Keylor Navas also gave Nurmagomedov a signed shirt. "Thank you so much," Nurmagomedov captioned the image with Navas.

El mejor artista marcial mixto de la historia, Khabib Nurmagomedov, le pidió un autógrafo a Keylor Navas. El tico es grande entre los grandes. 😎 pic.twitter.com/pSthh6si5f — lajornada.cr (@lajornadacrc) February 16, 2021

✅ Score a hat-trick against Barcelona at the Nou Camp.



✅ Get a picture with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is a massive Real Madrid fan, after the game!



What a night for Kylian Mbappe!#BarcaPsg pic.twitter.com/g1UFBaUtqg — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) February 16, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov dreams of being a pro footballer

While talking to Match TV a few days ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov admitted that he would love to play football professionally as that was his childhood dream. Not just that, The Eagle has even discussed his dreams with the likes of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin. It is very clear that the Russian loves football, with Real Madrid being his favourite team.

“To play football on a professional level is a childhood dream. Of course, I have such a wish. Football is the king of sports after all. Who haven’t I discussed this with! I’ve spoken even with the Aleskandr Ceferin, with the owner of PSG, yes and even with Cristiano Ronaldo,” he added.

