Mbappe's Idolism For Ronaldo To Facilitate Real Madrid Move, Says Ex-PSG Teammate Jese

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe might be on his way out of the club next summer. He is yet to extend his contract with the Ligue 1 giants, with the current deal set to expire in June 2022. And Real Madrid are considered the front runners to land the Frenchman. Further giving credence to the rumours linking Mbappe to Real Madrid, his former teammate Jese Rodriguez emphasises on Cristiano Ronaldo's significance in the deal.

Also Read | Real Madrid transfer news: Alaba to earn €12M with Los Blancos, signing expected soon

Mbappe yet to extend PSG contract

Mbappe's future at the club is doubtful. The 2018 World Cup winner is yet to extend his contract with the defending Ligue 1 champions. His current deal will come to an end in June 2022 and there has been little to no headway on agreeing to a new contract. Any failure to extend the contract will compel the club to sell him off this summer.

Mbappe has been frequently linked with a move to the Spanish capital ever since his rise at Monaco. He is often thought to have held current Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane in high esteem, one of the major reasons for his touted move. And the 22-year-old's former PSG teammate Jese Rodriguez confirms his interest in the transfer.

Also Read | Real Madrid transfer news: David Alaba in agreement with Los Blancos over free transfer

Jese Rodriguez hints at Cristiano Ronaldo's role in Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid

In an interview with El Partidazo de COPE, Rodriguez has confirmed that Mbappe would love to join the defending LaLiga champions. He further states Cristiano Ronaldo is Mbappe's idol and this admiration could be the key to his switch to the Bernabeu in near future.

Indeed, Mbappe's admiration for Ronaldo is no hidden secret. The Frenchman paid a visit to Real Madrid's facilities for a footballing trial way before his rise onto the scene. He met Ronaldo at the Valdebebas training facility, images of which went viral during his sudden rise at Monaco.

Also Read | Real Madrid transfer news: Club to offload six players to raise funds for Mbappe transfer

Will Mbappe join Real Madrid next summer?

Real Madrid are keen on the Mbappe transfer. The club did not sign any player last summer, an effort described strategically. Spanish media reports claim the club's inactivity in the transfer window last summer was reportedly devised to ensure they possess enough revenues to sign their top target next summer.

Also Read | Mbappe to Real Madrid in limbo? Tuchel's sacking casts doubt on striker's exit next summer

Image courtesy: Kylian Mbappe Twitter