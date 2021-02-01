Neymar Confirms PSG Stay As He Dreams Of A Great Team With Kylian Mbappe

Ever since their hefty transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe have been linked with a move away from Parc des Princes. While rumours of Neymar's return to Barcelona were on the fore, Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. However, the Brazil international has put to rest the exit talks, claiming he wants to succeed with the defending Ligue 1 champions alongside the France international.

Also Read | Neymar could be given leave by PSG manager Pochettino to celebrate sister's birthday

Neymar transfer talks end? Brazilian hints at PSG stay alongside Mbappe

Neymar struck twice from the spot against Lorient on Sunday. His efforts proved insufficient for Mauricio Pochettino after PSG went on to concede an injury-time winner against the relegation-battling side. Despite the shocking defeat, the defending Ligue 1 champions have some relief with Neymar's comments on his future.

The former Barcelona superstar, during a recent interview with TF1, has confirmed that he is happy at Parc des Princes. "Things have changed a lot. I can’t exactly explain why. But today, I am feeling good. I have adapted. I am calmer and I am happier. I want to stay at PSG," the Brazilian said.

Also Read | PSG chief hints at potential signing of Lionel Messi while discussing Neymar and Mbappe

Neymar and Mbappe's brotherly relationship a boon for PSG

Mbappe's future at the club is also under the scanner. Previous reports suggested that the 2018 World Cup winner is yet to agree to a new contract. His current deal expires in the summer of 2022. And if he doesn't agree to a new contract, then PSG might have to cash on him next summer to avoid a free exit.

Neymar expects the Frenchman to continue at the Parc des Princes. He went on to claim that he wishes to have a great team. "I want to continue to play football and be happy, that is the most important thing. With Kylian Mbappe, we have a relationship of brothers. I am the eldest. We really like to play together," said Neymar.

Also Read | PSG ace Neymar considered RETIREMENT from football after going through rough patch

PSG wage bill among the highest in Europe

PSG are among the highest paying clubs in the world and similarly possess one of the highest wage bills. Neymar is the highest earner at the French capital, pocketing €700,000 per week, per Silly Season. Besides, Mbappe pockets €360,00 per week, the second most amount after the Brazilian forward.

Also Read | Neymar, Alvaro Gonzalez end up in Twitter spat after PSG clinch French Super Cup

Image courtesy: PSG website