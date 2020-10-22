Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Fear Of SNAKES Despite Fighting Bears And Lions; Watch Video

The undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently training to defend his title against interim champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on Saturday. And recently, during his preparation for the unification bout, some of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammates pranked the Eagle and others. As the champ was training, two men in uniform brought a huge snake (possibly python) and began chasing everyone around with it. While Khabib was quick to dodge the snake, Tagir Ulanbekov was shocked and slipped twice while getting up to run.

After that, the two snake handlers and Ulanbekov took the snake around the facility, scaring everyone on their way, including Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov. Khabib Nurmagomedov and his squad were at a training facility in Abu Dhabi when the incident took place. After the handlers left with the reptile, Khabib Nurmagomedov and others laughed.

Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov and others getting chased by a snake

Later, while talking about the same to BT Sport, Khabib Nurmagomedov said that he hates snakes and is scared of them. “Honestly, I don't like snakes. I like bear, eagle, lion,” added the champion. Khabib Nurmagomedov then admitted that even his teammates don’t know about his fear of snakes. But even if they do, they wouldn’t have done a lot of things as they don’t want to injure him ahead of UFC 254.

Khabib Nurmagomedov grew up fighting bears and lions

As many know by now - thanks to a viral video - Khabib Nurmagomedov grew up wrestling bears in Dagestan. He has been wrestling the predators since the age of eight, and later told TMZ that he went on to recruit lions as his secret boxing partners. However, he eventually stopped wrestling bears after the omnivores hurt his ACL. In 2019, The Eagle shared some pictures on his Instagram when he visited his hometown to visit his family. There, he reunited with “old friend” bear and traded a few hands.

“I stopped wrestling with bears because last time I was wrestling with him he hurt my ACL. No wrestling, but a little bit of sparring, only boxing with lion,” Khabib Nurmagomedov added.

Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov wrestling a bear as a child

Image Source: Khabib Nurmagomedov/ Instagram, YouTube