Khabib Nurmagomedov Officially Launches Own MMA Brand EFC, Reveals BIG Olympics Dream

Khabib Nurmagomedov held a press conference on Wednesday in Uzbekistan where he officially launched his new MMA promotion - Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC). According to reports, the current UFC lightweight champion bought Gorilla Fighting Championship (GFC) for $1 million a few weeks ago, and renamed it to EFC. The promotion that operates from Nurmagomedov's native Dagestan, will air events on UFC Fight Pass in the future.

Reports also claim that the UFC pound-for-pound juggernaut is thinking of expanding Eagle Fighting Championship and is hoping of doing shows all over the world, even in the Arabian countries and possibly in the USA. This also proves that Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to start a new chapter of his career, since announcing his retirement at UFC 254. Khabib Nurmagomedov also made it clear that he has no intention of going back, despite UFC President Dana White claiming that the champ could return for one last bout.

A few days ago, Dana White revealed that he’s going to meet Khabib Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi, where the two could talk about the partnership between UFC and EFC. The two could also touch on Khabib’s UFC future, considering he still holds the Lightweight crown. By hearing his recent statement, it can be said that The Eagle as a lot in his plate and could be stripped from his title in the future.

Khabib Nurmagomedov EFC: The Eagle plans to have MMA included in Olympics

Later, while talking about his future, Khabib Nurmagomedov told media that his task is to somehow get MMA into the Olympics. He claimed he has already started working on achieving that goal as he’s scheduled to meet the President of the Olympic Committee in the near future. Later, the undefeated Russian admitted that he would have to do extra work to convince few people, considering MMA is a brutal sport. However, given the popularity of the sport, he could get a nod as it would be of significant commercial value to organisers.

“In the near future, I will have many meetings, including with the President of the Olympic Committee. I think, if not in Paris [2024], then in In Los Angeles, we have a great chance of promoting MMA,” he added.

