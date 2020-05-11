Khabib Nurmagomedov Opens Up On Prospect Of Facing Justin Gaethje In A Title Fight

Justin Gaethje’s victory against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 has earned him the opportunity to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title, as Khabib has already vowed to return to the octagon by July. Though Khabib Nurmagomedov is being seen as the favourite in the contest, a lot of fans believe Justin Gaethje could dethrone Khabib from his undefeated spot after his sensational performance against Tony Ferguson. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has also reacted to the main event of UFC 249 and went on to congratulate Justin Gaethje but at the same time claimed that he won’t fall before the same shot.

Also Read | Donald Trump Is Watching UFC 249 As A Blueprint For Opening Up USA: Dana White

UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Justin Gaethje winning the interim title

@Justin_Gaethje it was so impressive, congratulations. Very smart fight. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

The undefeated UFC lightweight champion took to Twitter and congratulated Justin Gaethje for his spectacular victory opposite Tony Ferguson, as he is about to meet ‘The Highlight’ on his return to UFC. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov still believes that he can register a victory against Justin Gaethje. Though that is also what most of MMA pundits and fans believe, Justin Gaethje could potentially pose a threat inside the UFC octagon with his fierce striking abilities.

Khabib Nurmagomedov put out a tweet and posted a picture of him and Justin Gaethje in a press conference and wrote, "In this sport and especially in this weight, there will always be hungry lions that will breathe on your back, if you relax, then you will end. Some leave and others come, there’s nothing to be surprised. But I won’t fall before the shot. We will still fight."

В этом спорте и особенно в этом весе всегда будут голодные львы, которые будут тебе дышат в спину, если ты расслабишься то тебе конец. Одни уходят и другие приходят, тут нечему удивляться.

Но я раньше выстрела не упаду. Мы ещё повоюем. pic.twitter.com/kxLWX8E8Ah — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

Also Read | Khabib next fight: Justin Gaethje Says He Would Have Never Faced Khabib Nurmagomedov Under Short Notice

Khabib next fight will see him go up against 'The Highlight'

Justin Gaethje dictated the entire fight and manhandled Tony Ferguson with his vicious striking abilities. Though Tony Ferguson managed to respond on a couple of occasions, it was not enough to seal the victory against someone like Justin Gaethje. The fight went till the final rounds and Gaethje successfully knocked out ‘El Cucuy’ to secure his upcoming title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Also Read | Khabib next fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov Breaks Silence On Criticism, Reveals 'Khabibtime' Will Be Back In July

Also Read | Khabib next fight: Dana White States Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Rich Enough To Decline Rematch With McGregor

Image courtesy: UFC