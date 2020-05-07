Khabib Nurmagomedov Breaks Silence On Criticism, Reveals 'Khabibtime' Will Be Back In July

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov initially made the fans believe that he is going to return inside the UFC octagon by September. However, ‘The Eagle’ has seemingly changed his plans as he recently claimed he will be back by July, as soon as Ramadan ends on May 23. Khabib Nurmagomedov has faced constant criticism on social media since his exit from the UFC 249 fight card, and it appears that the undefeated Dagestani has had enough as he went on to address his upcoming plans via an Instagram comment.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov return date rescheduled to July

ESPN MMA posted a video on Instagram where Chael Sonnen is spotted analysing a potential matchup between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. In the process, Chael Sonnen went on to take a dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov for pulling out from UFC 249. This didn’t go well with the lightweight champion as he went on to answer his critics in the comments section.

While most UFC fans appeared to be interested in the ‘Jorge Masvidal vs Conor McGregor’ contest, Khabib Nurmagomedov commented on the post and advised his critics to stop talking about him. According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ramadan will be over by May 23 and he expects himself to get back inside the UFC octagon by July. “When Khabibtime come, I smash them all” wrote the undefeated UFC lightweight champion.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight

The winner of UFC 249 ‘Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje’ will step up in the Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight for the lightweight strap, as per UFC president Dana White. In the recent Q&A session on Instagram, Dana White was asked whether Tony Ferguson will ever get to face Khabib Nurmagomedv if Justin Gaethje emerges victorious on UFC 249. Though Dana White did not rule out the event, he simply claimed that the winner of UFC 249 will get to face Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Image courtesy: UFC.com