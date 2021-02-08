Khabib Nurmagomedov Reacts To Killing Of Former Head Of Village In Dagestan: See Pictures

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took to Instagram and reacted to the death of a former Dagestani village head, asking the society to change. According to government officials (via urdupoint), Abakar Kaplanov, who was the former head of the Novokuli village, was killed inside a police station in Makhachkala on Saturday evening. Hundreds of people from various villages gathered outside the police station on Sunday, demanding justice for Kaplanov.

RT.com claims that 36 shots were fired at Kaplanov and the ministry has deployed more than 130 police officers to "ensure public order and prevent the escalation of the conflict". Another report states that Abakar Kaplanov had a long history of a land dispute with the suspects, who also hailed from the Novokuli village. The two suspects, who were also National Guardsmen, have now been detained, with Sergei Melikov, head of the republic, personally leading the investigation.

Abakar Kaplanov death: Khabib Nurmagomedov mourns Kaplanov's demise

Days after the incident, Khabib Nurmagomedov broke his silence, while quoting a passage from the poem “Vasily Tyorkin” by Alexander Tvardovsky. The Eagle added the lines from the epic Second World War literature in a most suitable way to describe the current situation in Dagestan. “Bring up your children, educate them, show them the right example so that they grow up healthy, smart and worthy, maybe they will change the situation in which we live. Only educated and well-mannered people who have the right values ​​can change society," Nurmagomedov stressed (translated by RT).

Abakar Kaplanov death: Makhachev and Valiev on Kaplanov's passing

Apart from Nurmagomedov, other UFC fighters like Timur Valiev and Islam Makhachev also voiced their grief at the news. While Makhachev, who trains with Nurmagomedov, paid tribute to Kaplanov with a photo and message, Valiev called Kaplanov a “worthy son of our people” and added that it’s hard for him to prepare for a fight as Kaplanov had messaged him before the incident, wishing him good luck.

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from UFC after defeating Justin Gaethje at the main event of UFC 254 in October 2020. Earlier, he was rumoured to make a return for one final bout, but recently he has made it clear that he has no intention of making a U-turn.

Image Source: AP