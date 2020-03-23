Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Fans Have Been Saying His Name Wrong All Along: Watch

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is yet to taste defeat in his MMA career, which a major portion of the MMA community believes will happen at UFC 249 “Khabib vs Ferguson”. Though Khabib Nurmagomedov is still the favourite in the match-up, Tony Ferguson will pose a huge threat to his legacy as he currently boasts of a 12-fight winning streak. Unfortunately, the coronavirus outbreak has risked the possibility of the fight, but UFC president Dana White still looks forwards to making it happen outside US soil. While the entire world is forced to remain indoors, Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed an interesting detail about his name and UFC fans have been listening intently since.

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals the actual pronunciation of his name

In a recent interview with UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that the actual pronunciation of his name is quite different from what the UFC officials and fans say. Interestingly, Khabib puts his father’s name (Abdulmanap) between his name and surname. The pronunciation of his name sounds somewhere close to “Khabib Abdulmanap Nurmo ha madov” in reality.

UFC news ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ Update

Despite postponing three UFC events, Dana White has promised UFC 249 will take place on April 19. However, ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ is not going to go down at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The coronavirus outbreak has forced all the major sports organisations to cancel their major events this year. But, Dana White is adamant about materializing UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ under any circumstances. According to reports, UFC 249 is going to take place outside the USA and Saudi Arabia is currently being billed as the favoured venue. However, nothing has been finalised yet by UFC.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of Delvram Sikte)