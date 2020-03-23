Khabib Vs Ferguson At UFC 249 Slated To Take Place With Just "10 People" In Attendance

Despite the global outbreak of deadly pandemic ‘Covid 19’ (Coronavirus), UFC President Dana White is in no mood of axing the highly anticipated bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. UFC 249 is slated to take place on April 19, 2020, and while most sporting events have been cancelled, Dana White is adamant on making the fight happen outside the USA under any circumstances. A number of MMA fans have criticised Dana White for hosting the fight amidst such a medical crisis but the UFC president feels that the fight needs to happen, no matter what. Dana White has also come up with some ‘interesting solutions’ to host UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson without endangering the lives of UFC fighters and other officials.

Khabib vs Ferguson update: UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ might take place with just 10 people in the room

UFC 249 has already been moved from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the new venue is yet to be finalised. In the meantime, UFC President Dana White has revealed that Khabib vs Ferguson might happen with just ’10 people’ inside the room. US President Donald Trump has already cancelled a large number of international flights to and from the USA, and the entire United States of America is facing a hard time in dealing with the deadly coronavirus.

Khabib vs Ferguson, therefore, is now being scheduled to take place outside the USA and it won’t be shocking if no fans are allowed to witness the fight from the arena. According to reports, if the coronavirus outbreak does not subside in the coming weeks, UFC 249 will be streamed live for the fans on UFC Fight Pass and UFC Network.

Khabib vs Ferguson schedule

A few days back, Dana White posted a picture through his Instagram handle which showcased Khabib vs Ferguson taking place on the moon. While most UFC fans blasted Dana White for being adamant, a lot of fans praised him for the will to conduct the fight. Take a look at Dana White's plan for the upcoming Khabib vs Ferguson fight.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)