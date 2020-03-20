Khabib Nurmagomedov Slams Rival Tony Ferguson For Training In Jeans Ahead Of UFC 249

Tony Ferguson recently shared a video on his Instagram account where he can be seen training for his upcoming fight at UFC 249. However, Tony Ferguson’s competitor Khabib Nurmagomedov criticised him for training while wearing jeans, belts and formal shoes. In the video, Tony Ferguson can be seen throwing a heavy bag around and showing off his ground skills.

Khabib vs Ferguson: Here’s what Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote

Khabib doesn't appear to be a fan of Tony's workout attire 👀 (via @TeamKhabib, @TonyFergusonXT) pic.twitter.com/31UcSBsvPp — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 17, 2020

UFC Coronavirus: Khabib vs Ferguson to happen

After the New York State Athletic Commission officially denied UFC permission to keep UFC 249: Khabib vs Ferguson in Brooklyn, UFC decided to change the venue. UFC recently released a statement and revealed that they will release the confirmed location of UFC 249: Khabib vs Ferguson soon. They also said that the UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson PPV will happen in the scheduled month i.e April 2020.

In the statement, UFC promised that it will return all the money to the fans who have bought tickets. The statement revealed that fans will be able to see the live broadcast of UFC 249: Khabib vs Ferguson PPV on their local sports channels. UFC also promised to the Brooklyn fans that they will return to the city with another major event in the near future. Fans can watch the fight on the Sony ESPN network in India.

UIFC Coronavirus: Dana White got counsel from Donald Trump and Mike Pence

UFC President Dana White recently revealed that he talked to US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence about coronavirus and the duo gave him some great advice. Dana White said that the government is taking coronavirus seriously and they want people to be cautious and careful. However, the government doesn’t want people to panic. Dana White said that people should not panic because he and his team are meeting doctors and experts to keep their audience safe.

“They’re taking this very seriously. They’re saying ‘Be cautious, be careful, but live your life and stop panicking,’” said Dana White.

